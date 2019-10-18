Magnus Eze, Enugu

Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital was on fire last weekend as veteran and up and coming artistes stormed the city for the grand opening of CitiHub, an upscale one-stop-shop entertainment centre.

Top acts like Nigga Raw, African China, Stereo Man, Ajebo and many others held the Ebonyi crowd spellbound. The three-day event ran from Friday to Sunday at the expansive facility located along Old Enugu Road, Mile 50, Abakaliki.

CitiHub, an exquisite hospitality, events and entertainment centre built entirely on steel structures and high grade fire proof/heat resistant roofing sheets, with good cooling system, has instantly put Abakaliki on the nation’s showbiz map.

The centre is owned by Linus Okorie, a two-time member of House of Representatives from Ebonyi State. He doubles as chairman, DreamSoul Records label whose first sign on, Notrace, a United Kingdom-based ready-to-explode artiste, on Monday dropped a song, ‘Blessed’ featuring Davido. Notrace had earlier this year released a hit with Patoranking, entitled, ‘Better Than’.

Okorie described CitiHub as “a one-stop integrated services centre providing first class event spot with professional lights and sound facilities, a restaurant offering for indoor and outdoor services, bakery/confectioneries, ice-cream/popcorn parlour, barbecue spot, lounge and VIP club for members only.”

He said the concept is to have a place like none in the whole of old eastern region where total entertainment is offered, jobs created and young talents given opportunity to exhibit their talents. Okorie added that big artistes would occasionally be invited for shows at the centre.