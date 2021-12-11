By Job Osazuwa

On December 4, Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja Lagos, came alive when Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, recognised 60 distinguished alumni of the institution.

The award ceremony was part of the activities to mark 60th anniversary of the university. On that day, the school also launched the OAU Advancement Foundation. The foundation was inaugurated to garner support from alumni and other stakeholders to address facility deficiency and other critical needs of the institution.

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina was among the 60 eminent alumni that the institution found worthy to bestow the Distinguished Great Ife Alumnus Award on. He was chosen having made the school proud and been a good ambassador in his journalism field.

Reacting to the recognition, he excitedly told Daily Sun that the award came to him by surprise. He said he could not imagine the number of students that might have graduated from OAU in the last 60 years, noting, therefore, that his award was a rare privilege. He said: “It was very surprising news to me, but I am quite delighted. For one to be numbered among 60 illustrious former students is something that one needs to be thankful to God for. I thank God and the management of the university, the Vice Chancellor, the alumni association and everyone who played a part in considering me worthy of the award.

“Me? Yes, common, simple, ordinary me, being invested with such award of honour. All praise and thanks to our God who has considered me worthy. I am in the number saved by grace. I am also in the number being honoured by Great Ife, an institution I graduated from 35 years ago. It can only be God.

“Great Ife, as our university is popularly called, is a leading institution of higher learning, research and training in Africa. I am proud to belong to the only Great Ife in the universe. Any other one is a counterfeit,” he boasted.

His wife, Mrs. Adenike Adesina, accompanied by his younger brother, Dr. Olubiyi Adesina gladly received the award on behalf of the awardee, who was not in the country at that moment.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Eyitope Ogubodede said that the university has achieved rapid growth and development, particularly in the areas of academic programmes, research, infrastructural and human resources development.

However, he stated that funding has been a major challenge to the university as government subvention becomes grossly inadequate, hence, the need for the advancement foundation.

“Our university boasts of highly versatile and accomplished alumni whose tentacles spread across all spheres of human endeavour around the world. Our alumni community worldwide have continued to distinguish themselves, making positive impact within their immediate environments and at the forefront of advancing humanity.

“The university alumni have been of great assistance in supporting various projects and programmes in the university and we are immensely grateful. Sixty of such alumni are being honoured today as part of the diamond jubilee celebration.

“We graciously acknowledge your contributions as our esteemed partners in progress. May I also add that the university has a long list of needs which includes: student hostels; renovation of laboratories; vehicles, including water tanker, power generators and fire trucks; renovation of some buildings; and resurfacing of campus roads,” he said. The pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the university, Mr. Owelle Oscar Udoji urged all the old students not to relent in their efforts in donating generously and continuously to the school that moulded them.

Some other recipients of the awards are: Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Justice Amina Augie, Mr. Gbenga Oyebode, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), Mr. Segun Adeniyi, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Gen. Lucky Irabor, Prof. Koyinsola Ajayi (SAN), Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Chief Dele Momodu, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Chief Mike Ozokhome, Mr. George Etomi, Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi, and others.

Reacting on behalf of all the recipients, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Irabor said that the award was to showcase the citadel of learning that has created the platform for the former students to achieve all that they had achieved and lived up to expectations in their various fields.

“The values that were imparted in me at Great Ife are the part and parcel of what has helped me to build my career up till this level. I know that education remains a powerful weapon, much greater than bullets. The bullets, as the constitution has empowered, are to be used only to address those who failed to take advantage of education.

“As we look forward to the next 60 years, it is my prayer that the Great Ife will remain, not only the most beautiful campus, but the best institution in Nigeria, Africa and the world,” he said.

