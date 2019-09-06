Brown Chimezie

It was a day of joy recently in Obodo Ukwu community, Ideato North Local government Area of Imo State. That was the day Chief Chika Nwokedi was awarded the title, ‘Nwata Yana Chiya Dina Mma’ of Obodoukwu Community,

The reporter gathered that the community gave him the title which means he is at peace with his god because of his kind gestures to the less privileged in the community. He was said to have built houses, empowered the downtrodden and gave scholarships to the less privileged in the community, which attracted so much attention from all including the leaders.

Some of the guests commended Chief Nwokedi for his generous nature and said that his life was worthy of emulation. Before now, he has received other chieftaincy titles outside his homestead, including the title of Nwanne Dina Mba of Anam Community in Anambra State.

Nwokedi, a former Chairman of Ladipo Spare Parts Market, said his life had always revolved round philanthropic acts, noting that it was the reason he formed the Ndi Igbo Buru Otu Association of Nigeria. The association, he said, was formed to help indigent individuals in financial difficulties and check human rights abuse. He described the group as non-political and a voice for the voiceless.

Nwokedi said he was moved to come up with thie organisation based on several complaints from individuals who daily troop to his office with all sorts of problem. He said the group concentrates more on empowerment by assisting individuals who genuinely need help to financially grow their businesses and solve other needs.”

Shortly after, Chief Chika Nwokedi, also held a thanksgiving celebration on his birthday, which also attracted people from all walks of life.

Among the dignitaries at the occasion were Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, AIG FCIID Alagbon, Murtala Mani, President of Odua Peoples’ Congress (OPC), New Era, Alhaji Rasaq Balogun, top Police chiefs and other dignitaries.

The event also attracted people of all tribes, including some Igbo organisations led by Igbo Buru Otu, which Nwokedi leads as president.

Chief Nwokedi said the celebration was to express gratitude to God for His mercies and blessing on his family and equally to dedicate his son to God for protection and guidance. He thanked his friends and well wishers and assured all that he had dedicated his life to serving humanity. He emphasised the need for Nigerians to be united and work towards the progress of all despite their differences and ethnic affiliations

The occasion, which had two significant sections, the church and the reception segments, began as early as 9am as men and officers of Isheri Osun Police Division had positioned themselves and maintained order in the area, ensuring traffic sanity preparatory to the arrival of the senior police officers expected at the event.

Chief Nwokedi an international businessman has been recognised both nationally and internationally for his philanthropic gestures.