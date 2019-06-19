In commemoration of this year’s Day of the African Child, children of Enugu State have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his contributions towards their wellbeing.

The children said the state, through Ugwuanyi’s administration, has become “a beacon of hope for destitute, abandoned and erstwhile hopeless children.”

Speaking when members of Enugu State Children Parliament led by its Speaker, Nkemakonam Oragwu, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Ugwuanyi at the Government House, the children thanked the governor for signing the Child Rights and Responsibility Act into Law.

They said they now have an enforceable law in the state with “a strong assurance that our rights and interests are protected.”

In her presentation facilitated by the governor’s wife’s pet project, Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation (U-TOLF), Oragwu, on behalf of the children, congratulated Ugwuanyi for his re-election and subsequent inauguration, adding that the accomplishments were “proof that the transformations experienced by the state is highly felt and appreciated by the entire people of Enugu State, including the children.”

She also thanked the governor for the domestication of the Child Rights Law in the state through the establishment of family courts in all the zones of the state, expressing delight that “children can freely defend their cases in these juvenile courts. This action of His Excellency shows that you do not just talk the talk but equally walk your talk.”

The children also applauded the governor for the massive construction and renovation of primary and secondary school blocks all over the state, stressing that “students and teachers can now learn and teach in a more conducive environment.”

They equally appreciated the governor for the newly renovated correctional/rehabilitation centre for children, which was recently inaugurated by his wife, Monica, and urged him to sustain the tempo of schools’ renovation in the state and reinforcement of his administration’s educational programmes and policies for the children to further enhance their wellbeing.

Ugwuanyi stated that the “Day of the African Child” offered his administration another opportunity to renew its commitment towards improving the plight of vulnerable children in the society, saying: “It is indeed a welcome development and a service to humanity that the welfare of our children is promoted to a wider audience.”

The governor maintained that his administration has continued in its efforts to ensure the survival, development and protection of children by ensuring that “every child benefits fully from quality education, protection against violence, exploitation, neglect and abuse as well as access to the basic necessities of life.”