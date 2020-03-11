Chuks Onuoha, Aba

Ebem Ohafia is a densely populated settlement in Ohafia Local Government, Abia State. Like many other African clans, the people were worshipers of traditional gods, which they believed saved and gave them prosperity.

But today, the people have embraced Christianity and thrown the religion of the unknown gods to the winds. They said it was the power of Jesus Christ that saved them from a recent calamity that almost consumed the land. And as a mark of gratitude to the Almighty God, the community recently organised an interdenominational service at the Abum Square.

An incident had occurred, in which a petrol tanker bearing 45,000 litres of fuel fell in the community and God saved them from any explosion or fire incident that would have claimed uncountable number of lives.

Thousands of indigenes of the community who had gone back to their various stations after the yuletide returned to be part of the thanksgiving to God. They sang, danced and praised the name of God in different ways and styles for saving their land.

Proprietor of Uddy King Petrol, Prince Uddy Ezera, who narrated what happened said his tanker, carrying 45,000 litres of petrol had fallen on the Ebem-Asaga/Ohafia Road, and spilled all its content on the community, as even some of them flowed into people’s shops and compounds like water from the rains.

The entire community was engulfed by the smell of the highly inflammable liquid that would have gone up in flames to consume lives and properties, but for God’s intervention, there was neither spark nor fire that would have ignited it until the incident was brought under control.

“This is the biggest miracle of the century for our people. If not by God’s special intervention, many souls and property would have perished. But I thank God for saving my people from that tragedy. It happened in a thickly populated place where we have large concentration of humans, residential buildings, shops, cars etcetera.”

He expressed appreciation on the efforts of security agents, local government officials, and youth leaders, for ensuring that no explosion occurred until the situation was brought to control.

President General of Ebem Ohafia Development Union, Anagha Kalu, noted that the interdenominational church service was also used to rededicate Ebem and other parts of Ohafia to God, as he urged his people to remain united.

He recalled how the youths of the community were advised against scooping the fuel, as any attempt to scoop it would have resulted in explosion:

“You know how densely populated Ebem is. You can imagine the calamity that would have happened if the tanker had caught fire. I describe the day as the day of God’s mighty mercies and rescue.”

He said the thanksgiving service was also attended by indigenes drawn from all parts of Ohafia Udumaeze, home and abroad. He gave quit notice to evil people in Ebem land, whose activities had become unbearable to the community:

“We have issued warning to some identified bad people in Ebem to desist from their evil ways or flee to other towns or alternatively, face the wrath of the people.”

However, a very remarkable incident tried the faith of Ebem people, when Lucifer Worshippers Church, operating in the area wanted to participate in the thanksgiving service, but the people vehemently rejected them and their N50,000 offering.

Members of the church, had arrived the venue with their leader, promised a cash donation of N50,000, and pleaded to be allowed to prophesy and perform miracles.

But their cash and overtures were turned down by the crowd, saying: “Anyi achoghi okpogho gi. Nani Jesus wu onye anyi ye efe.” Meaning: “We don’t need your money, we reject and rebuke you. It is only Jesus that we will serve.”

An elder in the community, Mazi Uche Ukoha, said: “We are using this opportunity to alert our people about the attempt by a strange group. Ohafia frowns at strange religion that seeks to mislead the people. How can we allow them to participate in this church service organised by the children of God? They don’t represent our religious and cultural values at all.”

The event attracted traditional rulers, the clergy as well as government officials, led by the chairman of Ohafia LG, Prince Eke Kalu.