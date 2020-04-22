Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Ojoto, home town of Christopher Okigbo, renowned postcolonial English language African poet and one of the major modernist writers of the 20th century, recently honoured him and some other illustrious sons, daughters and friends of the community.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, was honoured as a good friend of the town; just as another eminent son of Ojoto and former senator of Anambra Central Senatorial District; Chief Annie Okonkwo, and Donatus Anozie, who they said, brought his multi-billion investment into Ojoto, and made many sons and daughters of the town to feed from there.

The recognition was part of activities marking the inauguration of a new executive committee of the town union.

Others issued with certificates of recognition by the outgoing President General, Edwin Umeghalu, and his executives, were an industrialist, Pius Igwilo, Simon Akukalia, Dan Ilonze, Amobi Adirika, Emeka Ilonze, Ken Okonkwo, John Uzor, Ann Okigbo, Edwin Agbim, Chike Chidozie, Igwe Gerald Mbamali, Kingsley Ezekwelu, Tony Uche Ezekwelu, among many others.

The inauguration ceremony opened a fresh chapter in the annals of Ojoto community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The 10-man executive committee was actually elected on March 21, to pilot the affairs of the community for the next four years.

They include Daniel Chidozie, President General; Chinedu Ejiofor, Vice President General; Paul Ejikeme, Secretary General; Rommy Anyisia, Assistant Secretary General; Omoba Okoye, Treasurer; David Nwizu, Financial Secretary; Dozie Muojekwu, Assistant Financial Secretary; Obimdike Ajaegbo, Public Relations Officer; Tony Elobo Provost I and Uche Nkparu, Provost II.

The ceremony which held at the Ezema Progressive Hall, Okoto, attracted the ‘who is who’ in the town including previous town union leaders, the newly elected executive members and some opinion leaders.

A legal practitioner and stakeholder in the community, Kingsley Ezekwelu, who performed the inauguration, charged the new town union leaders to uphold the constitution of the town in the discharge of their duties.

“That you are elected into different offices of the town union does not mean you are the wisest of all men in the community; not at all! You are just privileged to occupy the offices. Therefore, you should conduct yourself as servant leaders; not as rulers.

“You must uphold the constitution in your day-to-day activities as town union leaders. You should pursue peace and unite all the segments of the community for development to be achieved. Above all, you must redouble your efforts, because, your achievement must surpass that of the immediate past regime. That is what it should be,” he said.

In his remarks, his predecessor, Umeghalu, commended the new team for emerging victorious in their elections. He also charged the community to extend their cooperation and support to the new officers to enable them succeed in working for the community.

He said: “I will also charge the new PG to be up and doing. My executive strived to achieve much; but we could not achieve all that we set out for within our days in office. Today, I believe you have nothing to contend with. Therefore, you must go out there and work for the good of your community.”

The new executives later left for the palace of the traditional ruler of the town, Igwe Gerald Mbamali where they sought his royal blessing, and also pledged their unalloyed support to the throne.

Responding, Igwe Mbamali congratulated them and promised to work harmoniously with them for the progress of Ojoto community.

“This is the first time elected executive members are visiting this palace after their election. It is not a tradition that Igwe and PG of communities should be fighting; so, it is necessary that we work together for the benefit of our town.

“This new executive is made up of professionals in their various fields; this will make our work much easier. You have a lot of work to do in Ojoto, and you must do it. If you don’t, it means you are not worthy to occupy these positions,” he remarked.