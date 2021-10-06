From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Eziowelle, a community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, was agog on Saturday, September 25, 2021. That was when residents of the 17 communities that make up Idemili North and South local governments gathered in the town to celebrate some of their own.

A prominent of son of Rivers State and good friend of Idemili, Chief Felix Obuah, was also honoured at the event. This year’s Idemili Day was momentous. There was gridlock of human and vehicular movements as many people thronged the community with all the trappings.

Some others, especially passers-by, also made brief stopover to catch a glimpse of the dignitaries and the masquerades. Indeed, the atmosphere at Eziowelle Civic Centre, venue of the celebrations was frenzied as different masquerades took turns to thrill the audience with their scintillating performances.

At the commencement of the event, the representatives of all the communities announced their presence by dancing round the large field with their local musical instruments. The arrival of General Overseer, Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, Onitsha, interrupted the event for a few minutes.

Chairman, Traditional Rulers’ Council, Idemili, Igwe Charles Agbala, in his opening remarks, thanked God for His blessings upon his people. He said his people had every reason to be grateful to God considering His numerous blessings on them.

Owelle of Eziowelle, Igwe Mike Okonkwo Etusi, also thanked God especially for always protecting Idemili people. He prayed God to forgive them their shortcomings and shower His mercy on them for them to continue to prosper. He said leaders of the communities were happy and grateful that they have sons and daughters who are calling the shots in their various fields of endeavour.

He said the communities honour their sons and daughters who have touched lives in special ways. He added that the leaders take note of community services rendered by their indigenes: “When we bestow a chieftaincy title on you, it is a confirmation that you’re doing well. It is our way of telling you to continue in your good works. So, we are conferring the chieftaincy titles on them because of their community services and service to humanity.”

One of the sons of Idemili conferred with a chieftaincy title was Chief Emmanuel Okafor, a businessman. He hails from Ojoto community in Idemili South LG, he is a philanthropist. He was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Igwulube Idemili.

A letter by president, Nzuko Ime-Obi, Edwin Ekwuno; Chief Nnamdi Nwigwe (Odenjinji) and Justin Okaro (Ichie Egbu), chairman and secretary of the planning committee respectively, said: “This is the highest and most prestigious chieftaincy award given to any person by the people of Idemmili land.

“A recipient of the award becomes an ambassador of the entire Idemili land. He represents Idemmili land in the highest quarters. He becomes an automatic member of the Igwe-in-Council of all the 17 towns in Idemmili land. The awardee becomes an honorary indigene of the 17 towns in Idemmili land.

“He becomes a fellow of Nzuko Ime-Obi and honorary member of Leaders of Thought (Idemmili). He is entitled to a seat on the high table of any event in Idemmili land and beyond. The awardee becomes a role model, a critical stakeholder, mentor and friend of the entire people of Idemmili land.”

Traditional ruler of Ojoto community, Igwe Gerald Mbamalu, noted that Okafor was properly screened and found fit and deserving to be bestowed with the prestigious chieftaincy title.

Obuah, former Rivers State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was conferred with the title of Ikemba Idemili. He said he would always cherish his relationship with Idemili people.

Initiator of the Idemili Day celebrations, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, was upbeat that the essence of the activity was already being realized especially with the progressive buy-in of eminent indigenes of the area. The governorship candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the November 6, state poll said:

“I came up with Idemili Day to unify the people of Idemili culturally and continue to remind them that no matter what it is administratively to have Idemili North and South, we are still one Idemili. This is a project that started about eight years ago and I am happy that more and more illustrious Idemili sons and daughters are identifying with this project.

“It’s a registered trademark. We have the franchise assigned to the Nzuko Imeobi Idemili. The Nzuko Imeobi is registered in the Corporate Affairs Commission. So, it’s solely for Idemili people who love themselves; who love unity and who love the unity that we can get under the umbrella of the cultural celebrations.

“I am happy today that the event went well and we have all the traditional rulers of Idemili Kingdom from North and South put together. They are here and we’re giving God the glory together.

“This is my legacy. I am happy to have introduced it. I have instituted this. I have sustained this and I hope being a governor will even bring more. But being a governor or not, Idemili Day has come to stay. It’s an event of Idemili people. There’s been a lot of buy-in and I hope it will outlive me as it grows from strength to strength.”

