By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Despite their individual predicament as they serve their jail terms, there was sheer excitement recently among the female inmates at the Kirirkiri Correctional Centre.

The chief executive officer of Abounding Grace Foundation, who has developed passion for prison ministry, Evangelist Christian Chukwuka, made their day. He was the special guest in their midst, who brought joy to the inmates in the confines of the prison walls.

He chose to celebrate his birthday at the centre and to take a message of hope to those who were hopelessness.

Shortly before then, the controller in charge of the Nigerian Correctional Service (female), Kirikiri, Lagos, Deputy Comptroller of Corrections (DCC), Lizzie Ekpendu Ogugua, motivated the ladies by dancing with them and cracking jokes. Indeed, it was fun and a moment that the participants would relish for a long time.

The visitor explained to the inmates that he went into the ministry after he came out from prison in Sweden. Having been delivered, he started a mission to deliver others. He described himself as a living testimony.

He revealed that he grew up in a poor family of seven in Aba, Abia State. He narrated further that due to the impoverished condition of his parents, the teenage Christian was sent out for slavery.

With only a primary school certificate, and having lived both indecent and decent life in the United Kingdom and Sweden for more than 28 years, he saw the need to celebrate 60th year on earth with the inmates. He called it an uncommon grace.

The father of seven said that he was sentenced to 15 years after being nabbed with 1.5 kilogramme of cocaine, but he only served eight years and got his freedom.

Taking his lesson from Zachariah 3:2-3, he announced to them that he was at the centre to deliver the people, relying on the word and power of God. He admonished them to surrender all their problems to Jesus Christ and believe in Him.

He assured them that if they humble themselves and come to Him with contrite hearts, the God mercy would forgive them and rewrite their stories.

The preacher did not only celebrate with the inmates, he also donated cash, food and other items to the inmates. Women who gave birth while in the prison got N20,000 each while the pregnant ones were given N10,000 each.

Speaking also, one of the inmates (name withheld) thanked their benefactor for coming to celebrate with them. She said that she trusted God for her own freedom.

Ogugua called on the inmates to love one another, and to ensure that they become better citizens at the end of their jail term. She promised to continue to canvass for their welfare while they remain in the facility.

