Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The popular saying in Igbo that the ‘Yoruba plant kolanut and the Hausa consume it while the Igbo revere the fruit,’ recently came to the fore at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, when the ‘who is who’ in the institution and beyond, gathered in honour of kolanut.

It was indeed a day set aside to further drive the centrality of kolanut in the life of the Igbo, and by extension, Nigerians.

A Catholic priest and Professor of Philosophy in the university, Bonachristus Uchenna Umeogu, who delivered the 50th inaugural lecture of school, categorically declared that kolanut is the only thing that can unite Nigerians completely.

Standing tall on the podium of the Unizik auditorium filled to capacity as people from all walks of life turned out to hear the man of wisdom, Umeogu who is the founding Director, Igbo Village and Centre for African Civilization (IVACAC), Unizik, said that in kolanut there is undivided unity, adding that it is one thing that all the ethnic nationalities and religious groups believe in.

Espousing on the theme “Kolanut in Igbo metaphysics: A phenomenalysical research into its symbolismic universe”, the cleric also called on Ndigbo all over the world to sustain their rich kolanut tradition and culture.

He said: “The kolanut is at the foundational symbol of Igbo existence and that is because it contains life in it, Onye wetala oji wetala ndu. The Igbo people believe a lot in life, Ndubuisi, Ndubueze. So, there is life in the kolanut because kolanut has the nature that can be influenced by thought, by words and by human actions, so, that is why it is something that is holy and sacred in the Igbo world.

“Kolanut is Igbo way of expressing reality, there is no other way of showing what reality is in terms of life than the kolanut. So, it is Igbo complete expression of reality, that’s why in its symbolism, you have everything symbolised or represented.”

On why he chose kolanut for the lecture he said, “It is the only thing that can help us unite, not only the Hausa, the Igbo and the Yoruba, but also to unite the Christians in their different sects, as well as those who still go in the traditional worship and also the people in government, that is the only thing that we all believe in and there is no segregation about that.

“So, we should go into what unites us against what divides us, kolanut unites us and with that we can achieve unity because even in the kolanut there is undivided unity. It divides and still remains kolanut and not another thing. Since we all accept the identity of the kolanut, the traditional worshippers, the Christians in their various sects, those in the government, the Hausa, the Yoruba, the Igbo people; that is the only thing that can unite us completely.”

Kolanut tradition which he said affords the Igbo the opportunity to offer fervent prayers to God at every gathering is one tradition that should be sustained and tenaciously upheld.

Umeogu who holds a doctorate degree in African Metaphysics and two Master Degrees in Western Metaphysics and New Testament Exegesis, however, expressed dismay over the gradual decline in the respect accorded kolanut among the Igbo in recent times, blaming it on poor knowledge of the substance.

The cleric further described kolanut and its rituals as one of the core values of Igbo people, which engenders love and peace among brothers, adding that it is a sacred fruit and that God listens to prayers made during its presentation and breaking.

He traced the origin of kolanut to the tropical and subtropical rainforest of Africa and other continents, saying that it migrated through culture into Igbo world; hence, Ndigbo separated it from profane use and dedicated it to sacred use.

In his remarks, Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Charles Esimone commended the golden jubilee lecturer, Prof. Umeogu for doing justice to the topic, which he described as unique.

Like Umeogu, maintained that kolanut is one of the most revered substances in Igboland and has the ability to solve the ethno religious crisis that has continued to threaten the peace and unity of the country.

He said that the symbolic values associated with kolanut were such that should be inculcated into the policy of the nation as a way to curtail suspicion and ethnic rivalries, adding that the fruit is of vital importance to mankind through its symbolic values.

The Vice Chancellor said: “The inaugural lecture is like the golden kind of lecture but you have also seen that it brought out the Igboness with the kolanut, and to us that is one of the things that Nnamdi Azikiwe University as a person wants to extol and we are very proud that it coincided with the 50th inaugural lecture today.”

Former Secretary to the Government of Anambra State, Mr. Oseloka Obaze; Archbishop of Onitsha Metropolitan, Most Rev. Valerian Okeke, represented by Rev. Fr. Patrick Bosah, a former Vice Chancellor of Unizik and the founder cum leader of Otusubakwa Igbo, Prof. Pita Ejiofor and the Chairman of the inaugural lecture committee, Prof. Richard Uwakwe, all applauded the lecturer and the aptness of the theme.