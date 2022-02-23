From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Peace is gradually returning to Akaeze in Ivo Local Government, Ebonyi State, after it took flight on January 23, 2022. On that fateful Sunday, it witnessed a violent mass protest. It started as a peaceful protest against the local government chapter of Ebubeagu security network after its operatives allegedly tortured a member of the community to death.

Residents were still living in fear as at weekend, when Daily Sun visited the area. “Things are not normal yet,” Mmachi, a hawker said at Ogidi Akaeze.

A certain Nnaogo Akpoke Anyim was arrested by the Ebubeagu operatives for allegedly stealing bamboos belonging to another member of the community. They stormed his house, whisked him away to their base in Akaeze where they tortured him to a state of coma. The victim later died in the hospital because of the injuries and pains inflicted on him by his tormentors.

Days after his death, a heartrending video clip of Anyim being tortured went viral on the social media. In the said video, the man was seen with his hands tied to his back while one of the Ebubeagu security men used an axe on him. The video clip generated lot of concerns with people calling for the immediate disbandment of the security outfit.

The gruesome murder of the suspect by security outfit generated widespread outrage and condemnation. It prompted youths in the area to embark on a peaceful protest to register their anger over the development.

They carried placards bearing inscriptions such as “End Ebubeagu in Akaeze now,” “We don’t want Ebubeagu in Akaeze,” “Ebonyi State Government provide killers of Anyim,” among others and marched round the community.

As their protest progressed, two more youths were allegedly shot dead by security operatives attached to the residence of the Chairman of Ivo LG, Chief Onyebuchi Ogbadu. But some protesters claimed that it was the council chairman, a retired naval officer, who shot the two persons to scare protesters from entering his compound.

This ugly incident aggravated the already tensed atmosphere and in expression of anger, the youths destroyed property belonging to some prominent members of the community. In the ensuing melee, the country home of the council boss, his filling station and cars were burnt down.

After destroying these, the youths marched to other parts of the community where they destroyed homes and family property of Ebubeagu members. To stop the carnage from escalating, government drafted military personnel to the community.

However, it was gathered that before the intervention of the troops, more than 20 houses, 15 vehicles, a filling station and other valuable property were destroyed.

A source told Daily Sun: “Ebubeagu operatives killed a youth in the community. The Akaeze youths after their meeting went peacefully to the chairman of Ivo to ask him to assist them in producing the killer of the victim.

“The practice by the youth is a normal thing but the chairman escalated the incident, which led to the youths taking laws into their hands. Two youths were shot to dead. And as it stands now, the military has taken over the community to maintain law and order.”

But the council chairman denied shooting at the protesters, adding that he was not even at home when the protesters invaded his house and destroyed his property.

He claimed that the protesters were sponsored by opposition leaders in the community and some criminal elements who had earlier been sacked from the community because of their nefarious activities.

He said the protesters had already burnt houses and property of Ebubeagu members in the area before proceeding to his house for similar action.

He explained that he was at the compound of the traditional ruler of the community when he heard that his compound had been set ablaze by the youths.

Ogbadu said when he rushed to the house, the youths upon sighting him on the road leading to his house, attacked him in his car and damaged parts of the Sienna bus he was riding in. He added that his driver hastily reversed and drove him out of the scene.

He wondered why the youths took laws into their hands when the Ebubeagu operatives who tortured Anyim to death had been arrested.

He alleged that the protest was hijacked by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) from a neighbouring community and some anti-Governor David Umahi forces in Akaeze:

“What happened in Akaeze was a sacrilege as no youth from the community because of the age long tradition can engage in bloodshed and arson. The protest was sponsored by criminal elements because Ebubeagu closed their hideouts and shops where they were selling hard drug called Mkpuru Nmiri. They were being sponsored by the opposition against the governor and I.

“Contrary to their lies that I shot at the protesters at my house, I was not even around when they invaded my compound. I was at the palace of our traditional ruler when I got a call that my house was on fire.

“The Ebubeagu operatives who were fingered for the killing of Nnaogo Anyim on January 18 are still in detention. Police have begun investigation into the matter and some useful arrests had also been made. Then what was the reason for the protest and destruction of my property if it was not sponsored?”

Traditional ruler of Umuihe autonomous community, Eze Omazi Ibo, said he called the council boss for a meeting in his palace when he heard that the youths were protesting and destroying people’s property.

The royal father noted that he had earlier made spirited efforts to deploy the traditions of the community to resolve the killing of Anyim, stressing that his efforts were yielding fruits before the protest erupted.

He accused the youths of desecrating the land and warned them to retrace their steps: “It was not true. The council chairman was in my palace when they attacked his house. And I am not aware that two persons were shot during the protest.

“Only one person died and he died because of greed. He wanted to go inside the house to collect money while the fire was raging. He was covered by flames and he died inside the house.”

He described Anyim as a notorious thief who had been terrorizing the community before his arrest and subsequent death. Eze Anyim, however, faulted the way he was killed, saying it was unacceptable no matter his crime:

“I don’t support evil. The way he was killed was unacceptable. I saw the video of his torture and I was deeply disturbed. No human being deserved to die that way no matter his crime.”

The governor the community on January 24, 2023, condemning the killings: “I feel so sad over the couple of incidents that happened in this place. I condemn the killing of Anyim. Life is sacred and all those that did the killing, whether they are in government or not, must be made to face the law.

“There is no reason that should warrant people to take the laws into their own hands. At the end of time, we are going to be accountable to God.

“It is important to note that Ebubeagu is a security outfit backed by law and it will not be disbanded. But any Ebubeagu member who violates the law will go in for it.”