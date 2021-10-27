By Cletus Amaechi

It was celebration all the way on Sunday, October 17, 2021, as the people of Okigwe, Imo State, honoured own, Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu. He was People Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the last Imo North Senatorial by-election.

Former governor Emeka Ihedioha; PDP state chairman, Chief C.C Ugwu, Okigwe zonal chairman, Chief Chidi Dike and party youths were among many others present.

Okewulonu vowed to continue to serve his people for as long as he is in politics: “The masses are the reason for my being in politics. It is my duty to serve them.

“As we move forward, I will always ensure I have the masses at heart. They are the reason for my sojourn into politics. At all times, I will always fight for their interest.”

He said the reception came as a surprise to him, and appreciated the leadership of the PDP in the zone and the state: “I feel elated at the rousing welcome given to me by the good people of Okigwe Zone.

“I never expected it to be this huge. I am very grateful to everyone who ensured this happened. I want to appreciate our party, the PDP, the leadership for this great event.

“My special appreciation goes to the former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha. I appreciate his support at all times.”

The reception also witnessed the presentation of gifts to Okewulonu by Ugwu and Dike.

