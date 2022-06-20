By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Former governor of Anambra State and presidential standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, was among the dignitaries who visited the Lord’s Chosen’s Charismatic Revival Ministry’s programme recently, where he asked God to touch the hearts of public office holders to represent the people with the fear of God.

Many worshippers trooped to this year’s programme, with the theme, “And the enemies submitted.” The two-day biennial international crusade was filled with lot of activities and witnessed participants from different parts of the world. They came from South Africa, the United Kingdom, Ghana and Ethiopia, among others.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Obi urged Christians to intercede for Nigeria and its poor citizens, as well as politicians. The former governor asked Christians to pray for those in power and politicians like himself, so that God would help them to judiciously use public funds for the good of Nigerians and not for self-aggrandisement.

Obi noted that the power of prayer could change the negative narratives in the country, even as he urged the citizens to do the right thing.

He said: “As a member of The Lord’s Chosen family, I have always been part of this family for over 20 years and all that I can ask you today is, as you pray, remember your country Nigeria. Please, pray for Nigeria. Pray for the poor Nigerians that are suffering in their country.

“My prayer point is one thing: let God Almighty touch all of us who are politicians and use us as examples to use public funds for public good.”

Also, an Angolan Senator, David Mendes, with members of the parliament, and the president of Pentecostal Churches in Angola, Reverend Nzuzi Anthonio, graced the event.

Addressing the congregants, the senator expressed joy and thanked God for the privilege of being in the midst of the church in Nigeria. According to him, being among the Chosen in Nigeria has always been his dream, saying that worshipping with the congregation was a blessing to him.

“I am excited I am able to see the man of God and G.O of this great movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka preaching live for the first time ever. I am sure I am going to be blessed today and I pray for everyone here today that all our enemies will submit and we all shall be blessed in Jesus name,” he said.

In response, Muoka prayed for them and averred that they would unequivocally experience tremendous blessings and favours in new dimensions and that the will of God in their lives shall be done without hindrance. He prayed for the church and the people of Angola.

In his sermon, Muoka stated: “This generation has provoked God more than any generation that has ever lived on earth. They are begging for God’s anger to come upon them quickly. Abominations are happening in our very eyes. For instance, how can a mother be asking her daughter to sleep with her father?

“God will judge this generation, people are shedding blood as if is nothing to kill, and they want the economy to boom, it is not possible. Wickedness of all kinds are freely committed all over the world and man does not care.

“Insecurity, economic crises, etc are child’s play compared to what God is about to do to the world if they refuse to repent.”

One of the activities of the event was a drama presentation by the school children, Hausa and Yoruba choristers, even as the youth were also on ground to thrill the congregation.

Also, one Shinab from Northern Island disclosed how her parents disowned her because of epilepsy which she suffered for the past 42 years. She gave thanks that God intervened and healed her of the disease.

She testified: “My grandmother repeatedly said to me everything will be aright, but when she died I felt like part of me was dead and I thought all hope was lost. But God showed up and took away my pains.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .