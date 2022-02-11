From Gyang Bere, Jos

It was a moment of sober reflection for people across warring communities of different faiths and ethnic groups in Plateau State, who converged on the occasion of forgiveness and reconciliation fashioned by Plateau State Government, following decades of violent attacks, resulting in the death of dozens of people in the state.

The occasion, which had in attendance Governor Simon Lalong, re-echoed loud voices of forgiveness and reconciliation between warring communities that had been at each others throat for decades.

Christian and Muslim women from the killing field of Miango in Bassa Local Government Area unanimously agreed to forgive and embrace each other, in the interest of sustainable peace.

Martha Bitrus, a woman leader in Miango community, who lost her husband and relations during one of the attacks, championed sustainable peace and forgiveness among women in the communities.

She explained the collaboration being made between the Christian and Fulani women to halt killings and destruction of properties in the state.

Martha, during her presentation, requested Lalong to build a market and tag it “Peace Market,” where Christian and Fulani women will interface to foster peace and deepen cordial relationship.

A woman leader from the Fulani community, Zainab Abubakar, said they were tired of receiving heart-breaking news about killings and destruction of lives, animals and farmlands in the area.

She begged those involved in the evil act to stop and seek forgiveness, claiming that, as women, they were ready to live in peace with their Christian counterparts.

Children from Kids with a Vision Foundation, Rayfield, Jos, who lost their parents in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom LGAs during midnight attacks orchestrated by gunmen cried out to God to end the perennial killings in rural communities of the state.

Caleb Yohanna, who lost his parents during a midnight attack at the age of two in Barkin-Ladi LGA, regretted that he will not enjoy childhood but begged Plateau people across religious and ethnic lines to forgive one another.

He lamented how young children were becoming orphans on a daily basis on account of insecurity and killings in rural communities.

Muhammed Adam, leader of the Fulani community in Barkin-Ladi, said they have forgiven each other for a long time and that was why killings and destruction of farmland have stopped in the area.

He explained that those who commit the crime of killing people and destroying farmlands were being exposed by the Fulani community, while appropriate sanctions are given to them.

Adams noted that they worked closely over the years with their Christian counterparts in maintaining peaceful co-existence and building bridges of peace in the state.

Lawrence Rondong, leader of the Christian community, endorsed the position of the Fulani and appreciated Governor Lalong for creating a platform where warring communities can reconcile and forgive each other.

He explained that Barkin-Ladi was a hotbed of crisis but, since the peace initiative was introduced by Lalong and embraced by the people, killings and destruction of farmland have stop.

Lalong urged the Irigwe youths and the Fulani youths to reconcile and embrace peace so that the state could fully return to peaceful coexistence.

He explained that his administration would remain committed to ensuring that peace returns to the state.

He said: “There is no doubt that two decades of recurring violent conflicts in various parts of our state did unimaginable damage to our collective psyche and fractured age-long peaceful intra and inter group coexistence which stunted our development and growth.

“You will also recall that some local government areas like Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, Jos South, Riyom and Jos North were hotbeds of ethno-religious crisis and violent attacks, where precious human lives and property were lost.

“Our goal since coming to office has been to restore our state to its solid foundations of peace, justice, equality, tolerance and hospitality.

“Since we instituted the Forgiveness Day, our people have continued to embrace one another and work hard in putting the ugly events of the past behind them, thereby building a better society.

He urged citizens and the media to avoid the dissemination of messages that stir anger and invite the people to violence and revenge.

“May I use this occasion to specially appeal to the political class to toe the same line of the traditional, religious and community bodies by anchoring their political messages on love, peace, forgiveness and reconciliation,” he pleaded.

He applauded royal fathers who have not only worked assiduously to maintain peace in their domains, but also engaged various stakeholders in preaching the message of forgiveness and reconciliation.

“In the same vein, our religious leaders have also played a similar role by propagating the message of love and forgiveness to their followers.

“I have also directed the Plateau Peace Building Agency to design and implement a project that will help foster social cohesion and ensure the reintegration of our segregated communities in the state.

“Plateau is ours to hold, nurture and develop when there is love and hate can not make us grow as a state,” he said.

Lalong, in the spirit of reconciliation and forgiveness, promised to build a market for the people of Miango, so as to bring forth development and foster peace.