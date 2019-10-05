Christian Agadibe

With no formal training, Chinenye Uyanna has proved her mettle in the movie industry. The sexy actress, who revealed that her relationship with top comedian, Emeka Erem aka Ajebo is platonic, talks about her journey to stardom.

Do you have female toasters harassing you for sex?

No woman has ever asked me for sex. No gay has ever come after me. Whatever sex life you choose to live, that’s your business. Let me answer it again, I did not say women are after me. I said that people tend to misunderstand the character you play in a movie. When you play a prostitute they say: ‘ah, ashawo’. When you play a nagging wife, they say: ‘this girl can nag, useless woman’. When you play a good girl, they say: ‘hmm, it’s holier than thou’. People misunderstand the roles you play. They don’t know that this is a job and this is the person’s real life. So, that’s what I was trying to say.

Have you acted gay in movies?

Yes, I have acted gay. That’s no big deal.

Did both of you kiss on screen?

No, there were no such scenes, but I acted the gay part. It’s just what happens in Nollywood.

What’s your relationship with Ajebo?

Ajebo has always been a friend. I’ve known him since secondary school; and even in secondary school we were not that close. It was just ‘hello, hi’. Then we met each other at University of Nigeria, Nsukka. That’s when we started talking, and he has never asked me out. I’ve never asked him out too. We don’t even see each other in that light. We are just friends.

So there’s nothing between both of you?

Ajebo is a married man o. Haba; you people should not pursue somebody’s wife!

Can you date someone in the industry?

I have a problem with dating someone in the industry.

Who is your role model?

I don’t have any role model or someone I find attractive.

What was your most embarrassing moment?

Embarrassing moment? I don’t think I have experienced any. Anyway, there was a day… I won’t really call it my embarrassing moment, but there was a day I was not myself and I couldn’t really deliver my character on stage.

Tell us about your first sexual experience, when did you lose your virginity?

Do you know if I am a virgin?

Have you ever been sexually tempted?

I have not experienced such.

Let’s say you are acting with Ramsey Nouah and…?

When it comes to my job, I am one hundred per cent professional. Like I said, I don’t mix pleasure with business. I’m a very principled person, and I am disciplined. You can’t even find me in that situation.

What do you have to say about the rumour that your fans often toast you?

That’s on the social media. Some of them would call and say: ‘baby, you’re so beautiful…’ I had to delete my Facebook messenger so I won’t receive such messages again.

Has any of your fans said ‘Chinenye, I want to marry you’?

No.

Did you turn them down because they don’t have what you want in a man?

Some do, it’s just that they want me to abandon my career for marriage and I can’t do that.

If your future husband asks you to quit acting so as to take care of your children, would you oblige?

My children will have my attention whenever they need me, but that doesn’t mean I will abandon my career for marriage.

What’s your take on the trend of single motherhood in the industry?

It’s the way they chose to live. That’s their business. All my life I have never pictured myself as a single mother.

What should your fans expect from you soon?

There’s a lot I am working on and there are loads of movies for them this year.

Who would you really love to work with in the industry?

Genevieve Nnaji. I love that lady one hundred per cent. I just adore her. She’s so simple; she does not do too much…

Assuming your husband takes you to a stripper’s club and there he asks a man to have fun with you, what would be your reaction?

My husband will never share me with a man, he will not even allow me hug another man, let alone take me to a stripper’s party. Forget Americans and their lives. What they do over there, no Nigerian man can ever try it.

Aside acting, what other things do you do?

I’m a businesswoman; I supply wine. I also do bag business online; we sell bags and wallets for men and women, and we can put your face on the bag if you want.

Of all the sexy, attractive attributes you have, which of them has worked for you most in the industry?

I don’t have any attractive attribute; it’s just my face.

What’s the craziest thing a male fan has done to you?

There was this guy I met at a party on the Lagos Island. He introduced himself as a great fan of mine, and he started disturbing me for my phone number. He said he needed to find out anytime I had a new movie. So, I gave the number to him. Then, one day, he called and asked: ‘where are you?’ I was confused and I said ‘who is this? Do you know who you are speaking with?’ And he said ‘is that Chinenye? What’s going on? Who are you with?’ That was the last time I ever gave a fan my phone number.

Have you ever acted nude?

I can never act nude! Even when I am lying on bed with a man, I still have my clothes on under the covers. But there was a particular movie I did, and when I got to a certain scene, the producer asked me to remove my clothes before going under the covers with a man. We were just shouting at each other, we spent over three hours arguing about it… Ah, I want to get married and have children. What will it look like for my children to grow up and see me acting nude? What will I tell them?

Have you ever had a situation whereby a lesbian app-roached you for…?

I don’t want to talk about that issue, because the last time I did, you people made life miserable for me.