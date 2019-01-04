Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Onitsha, the commercial nerve centre of the south east, was literarily shut down recently as Radio Sapeintia 95.3FM celebrated its 7th anniversary with a cultural concert.

Radio Sapientia, which commenced broadcast on December 8, 2011, is arguably the hottest radio station east of the Niger, with a coverage strength of about 18 states, including some parts of south-south and the core north, even as its web broadcasting streams live globally.

The radio station has always celebrated her anniversary annually, but last year’s edition held at the expansive capacity Chuba Ikpeazu Stadium, Awka Road, Onitsha was special, as it came with pomp and fanfare.

Sponsored by Life beer, activities began at midday and by 2.30pm, the grand cultural fiesta had kicked off. An opening prayer was said by the Archbishop of Onitsha and Metropolitan of the Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace, Most Reverend Valerian Okeke.

From that moment, it was non-stop fun with electrifying performances by various cultural troupes from Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi, Delta, and Akwa Ibom States.

In addition to the cultural troupes, there were also performances by legendary Theresa Onuorah of Egedege fame, Fanzy Papaya and the Highlife Maestro, and Governor of PMAN, Anambra State, Ikem Mazelli.

When Onuorah hit the stage with her famous Egedege dance troupe, it was a sheer display of choreography spiced with sounds of gongs and other African instruments. The performance was indeed a combination of songs, dance and colourful traditional costumes.

Storming the stage with two female dancers, Fanzy Papaya got the audience singing and dancing ecstatically. Ikem Mazelli and his band crowned it all with another electrifying performance. With a live band and two female dancers, it was just the kind of performance the fans will not forget in a long while.

Commenting, a show promoter, Chike Umeojinnaka said Sapientia broke records and set the pace with the event.

“From Nkpor to Main Market, Upper Iweka to DMGS, 33-Nsugbe-Omeife to Holy Trinity, it was a complete shut-down. There was total theatre with fanfare, masquerades, enactment, pantomime, costumes, makeup, props, and spectacle at the event,” he said.

The fans also had the opportunity to see the staff of Radio Sapientia, as they came up from time to time to introduce different acts. The co-anchor, MC for God, also did a good job, spicing up the show with jokes that sent the audience into spasms of laughter.

Mac Davis Ngwa and JJ Agada Aguzie, staff of the radio station said Radio Sapientia has through the years proven to be an extra-ordinary. “Our programmes have captured fans from every age group such that everybody

has something to hold on. From news to programmes, from old school music to the present day beat, Sapientia has continued to put in her best to make sure the fans are happy. So, it is no doubt that thousands of fans trooped out to celebrate the number one radio station, east of the Niger,” they chorused.