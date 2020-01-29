Paulinus Aidoghie

It was an assemblage of political heavy weights, businessmen, diplomats and Crème de la crème of the society. And all roads led to the Abuja home of the pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

It was at the recent elaborate wedding (Fatiha) of his two sons, Abubakar Sadiq and Mahmud. They came from all the geopolitical zones of the country regardless of their ethnic and religious inclinations to felicitate with the former anti-graft czar, members of his family, brides and grooms, Dr Hafsat Abubakar Jijiwa, and Aminatu Aliyu Ismaila with their new in-laws.

Expectedly, the event was more of a reunion as it glaringly took the coloration of political gathering with banters, hugs and exchange of pleasantries dominating the greater part of the ceremony especially the discussion between Osinbajo and Atiku towering above others and taking shine of the camera.

Chairman at the occasion, Osinbajo, who was later represented by Dr Isa Patani, Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, advised the couples to tow the path of ideal marriage, emphasising that spouses should be kind, merciful and respectful to one another. He reminded and encouraged the Ribadus on the imperative to “overlook, forgive and forget each other’s faults and avoid being unnecessarily suspicious.”

Former interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, had earlier described Ribadu as a good gentleman and admonished the newly wedded to live peacefully in love. Senator Andy Ubah said the turnout was a clear testimony that Ribadu “is a good man. You can see how it is, that he is a good man that is why he has good people around him.” He advised the couples to live peacefully and have strong faith in Allah: “Once there is Allah in your midst, Allah will help you in perfecting your marriages.”

A highly elated Ribadu told the couples that it was visible that there was a heavy burden placed on them, even as he reminded them that the whole world would be watching them:

“They will not disappoint me. You should do well. The marriage institution is a marathon race and part of life. I will say so far, so good, we are grateful to God to witness a thing like this.” He admonished the couples to imbibe the virtue of patience, explaining that high quality of patience and persistence will see them through in their marriage by employing restraint and patience:

“There is no way you won’t have problems. When you live together, you are bound to have issues and challenges. But what matters is how you manage and resolve them.”

The roll call at the event that took place at the An-Nur Mosque, Wuse 2, Abuja, was long and intimidating. Attendees included former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Mallam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari; former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola.

Others were Governors Atiku Bagudu, Kebbi State; Aminu Bello Masari, Katsina State; Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, Kwara State; Sani Bello, Niger State and Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti State who doubles as chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

Former governors Aliyu Wammako, Sokoto State; Danjuma Goje, Bauchi State; Ali Modu Sheriff, Borno State; Ibikunle Amosun, Ogun State; Jibrilla Bindow, Adamawa State; Shehu Shema, Katsina State and Adams Oshiomhole, Edo State, who is also National Chairman of APC, were in attendance.

Also at the event were former Senate Presidents, Senators Ken Nnamani and Adolphus Wabara; Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu; DIG Sunday Ehindero, Ivy Okoronkwo; Chairman, Bullet International, Alhaji Isa Funtua, EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu and his immediate predecessor, Ibrahim Lamorde.