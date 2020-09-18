It was an exciting week of performances in the Big Brother Naija House as the housemates displayed their acting skills at the recently organised Showmax Talent Show.

The housemates, who had previously been divided into teams, were provided with costumes and required to re-enact scenes from some of the biggest international shows available for streaming on Showmax. The teams consisting of Team Power with Kiddwaya, Dorathy and Prince, Team Game of Thrones comprising Vee, Laycon and Trickytee, and Team Suits with Ozo, Nengi and Neo went head-to-head in competition and kept social media buzzing with their performances.

Housemates were judged based on six criteria including creativity, team work, showmanship, Naija-ness, staying on brief, and Showmax messaging. In the end, Team Game of Thrones emerged victorious, winning a smart television and one-year Showmax subscription. However, Vee emerged as overall best performer, winning a trip to Cape Town, South Africa with a plus one.

Showmax is a video streaming platform, offering both local and international content including movies, series, documentaries as well as live sports and news.