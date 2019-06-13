Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has said Democracy Day represents electoral integrity in Nigeria’s history.

Ihedioha noted that the circumstances that necessitated the institutionalisation of June 12, marks a watershed in the history of Nigeria’s political development and it is fitting that the day has been properly situated in the annals of the nation.

He urged Nigerians to uphold and defend the significance for institutionalizing the Day as a national holiday.

“This development, no doubt, has given a new meaning and context to Nigeria’s political history and development. Let us always remember that June 12 stands for free and fair election and electoral integrity. Most importantly, June 12 epitomises the unbreakable will of the people; in the face of tyranny. I congratulate Nigerians, once again, on this day.”

He wished Nigerians and Imo people a very happy and memorable Democracy Day celebration.