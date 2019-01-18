Lagos, the Center of Excellence came alive last weekend, as Star lager hosted thousands of fans and consumers at the much-anticipated DJ Kaywise’s Joor concert.

Held at Abesan Mini Stadium, Abesan Estate, Ipaja, Lagos, the event saw guests treated to non-stop entertainment from top-notch musicians, dancers and comedians.

Since December, Star lager has been on an exciting musical journey, bringing undiluted entertainment to music fans across the nation through its partnerships. Fans and lovers of music were treated to performances from Mr. Real, Slimcase, Small Doctor, Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Mayorkun and others, as they left the crowd asking for more.

Guests were thrilled by the delivery of electrifying performances that lit up the night. The energetic stage performances were captivating, as the audience sang-along their favourite songs.

Speaking on the event, Portfolio Manager, National Premium Brands, NB Plc, Sarah Agha said: “We are excited to be a part of this year’s Joor concert. As a brand, we are centered on giving back to our esteemed consumers for their loyalty. We take pride in delivering highly engaging and memorable moments to our consumers nationwide. By bringing them closer to their celebrities, we’re enabling them step into the brighter side. And we are determined to keep upgrading these experiences”.