On December 14, Africans from different walks of life converged on Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, and were celebrated with awards of honour in appreciation of their contributions to the fatherland.

The event, which was tagged ”The Supremacy Magazine African Leadership Awards,” took place at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja. It was organised by The Supremacy Magazine as part of the events marking its third anniversary on the newsstand.

While welcoming guests and awardees to the occasion, its publisher, Princess Abigail Amalaha, expressed her gratitude to her guests, the guest lecturer and members of the diplomatic community, who came to celebrate with the magazine.

In her address of welcome, she explained her vision and focus of the magazine, promising that the journey would definitely be attained. She said: ”When we started the journey three years ago, it was with clear focus to change the narrative about Africa, with balanced and incisive reportage of events in and around the continent.

“I believe the magazine has achieved a significant mileage in its missionary zeal to present Africa in the right perspective. Though the journey may have been rough and intensely challenging at some point, we have, nonetheless, remained resolute in our commitment to uphold the tenets of the journalism profession and to be truly the voice of Africa.”

The publisher further remarked that the event was dedicated to celebrate “our modest achievement in this past three years and honour some distinguished African men and women, including friends of Africa for their outstanding and remarkable leadership qualities and achievements in various spheres of human endeavours.”

In his remark, the chairman of the occasion, Wendell V.C. De Landro, Trinidad and Tobago High Commissioner to Nigeria, expressed gratitude for the honour done to him by Supremacy Magazine to chair the event. He traced the relationship between Nigeria and Trinidad & Tobago, which have been very cordial and rewarding with various similarities existing between the two countries.

The event, which was attended by many members of the diplomatic community, monarchs, public servants and other institutions, witnessed a public lecture delivered by the Secretary-General of United Towns Agency for North South Cooperation (UTA), Ms Eya Essif. UTA is a United Nations accredited non-governmental organisation to promote North-South Cooperation with presence in more than 100 countries.

Eya, a Tunisian born international diplomat, spoke on Africa and the challenges of food security. She also spoke on issues of development and how Africans can overcome its challenges. She thanked ”African leaders of tomorrow that are determined to demonstrate that they are capable of growing a green and a sustainable environment in which young people, entrepreneurs, our children and the children of our children can thrive.”

She stated that great moments are born from great opportunities, from sharing smart ideas and approach, and a strong partnership. She described Africa as a land of constant change, of great opportunities, a land of huge resources even as she acknowledged that change has been unrelenting. She admitted that courage, commitment, justice and enterprise are the very fabric of African’s existence.

She said: “As an African Tunisian woman; I’m really inspired by our awesome history and I feel united by common destiny, united by a sense of belief and united by a desire to create value in an increasingly competitive but ever so smaller world.”

She stated that Africa is at crossroads, confronted with change, stating that while many are confounded in apprehension for the future, she courageously affirmed that the current winds of adjustment have merely placed the continent at the confluence of opportunity. She listed such opportunity as opportunity to prevent challenges of today from becoming crisis of tomorrow, opportunity to convert potential into prosperity and opportunity to foster development through global integration. She posited that crisis serve as a wake-up call for policy makers, governments, business community and concerned citizens not only in Africa but the world over. According to her, poverty and food crisis is a disease and a disease can be cured, by working together. “Coming together is just the beginning ; keeping together is progress. Working together is success,’ she said.

Eya, who was on her first visit to Nigeria, announced that UTA is officially looking forward to establishing its presence in Nigeria to enhance North South cooperation just as she expressed her desire to see the next session of the event organized in Europe.

Africans honoured at the event include Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, President, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria; Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja; Dr. Yousfrey El-Sharkawi, President, Egyptian African Business Association; Dr. Chike Okogwu, Chief Responsibility Officer, Centre for Ability, Rehabilitation and Empowerment. Prominent traditional rulers like the Sa’peyi of Garki, Alhaji Usman Nga-Kupi and the Shehu of Bama, Alhaji Umar El-Kanemi were also honoured.

Others include ESAE University, Cotonou, Benin Republic; Amb. Jens-Petter Kjemprud, former Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria; Hon. Micah Jiba; Dr Chukwudi Ihenetu, Eze Igbo Ghana; Bishop James Grand Okocha, Vice President, Initiative for Better and Brighter Nigeria; Barrister Hadiza Dodo Mohammed, Registrar, FCT High Court and Alhaji Idriss Abass of FCT Emergency Management Agency.