Terracares4Naija, the corporate social responsibility initiative of TGI Distri Limited aimed at feeding 10,000 Lagosians in several communities, has thrown up some budding music talents.

The feeding programme, which is usually laced with different fun activities including singing and dancing competitions, has unearthed lots of raw talents waiting to be harnessed.

When the programme commenced on October 16, 2019 at Agege, a Lagos suburb as part of the United Nation’s World Food Day, a young man waltzed through the crowd to the front, took the microphone and rapped so well in Yoruba language, using the brand name, Terra seasoning cube.

In Ikorodu, another Lagos suburb visited by the Terracares4Naija team, lots of children under 10 and teenagers showed their dancing and singing skills. They danced to now wave-making dance steps such as Zanku, shaku shaku among others. Miss Doubra Titiboh, a 15- year-old student of Ipakodo Secondary School, Ikorodu beat others to the prize. It was the same story at Makoko, Yaba as youngsters defied the flooded streets and neighbourhoods to show their dancing and singing skills.

Speaking at the event, Nnenna Onyenacho, Media and Activations Manager, TGI Distri Limited, said she is pleasantly surprised with the talent displayed by the youngsters in the communities visited.

“The essence of the Terracares4Naija programme is to put smiles on the faces of thousands of Lagosians by giving them nutritious food and engaging them through music. I am happy that the communities appreciate what TGI Distri Limited is doing. The turnout of both young and old in the places visited has been impressive. Christmas is around the corner and Terracares4Naija is already putting them in the mood,” she said.

The programme continues till December 21.