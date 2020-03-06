The Abuja Bureau of The Sun Newspaper, last Saturday, honored one of its staff, the clerk, Ogechi Nwobodo, who was joined in holy matrimony to her heartrod Franklin Nwabueze at God’s Kingdom Society (GSK), Abuja.

The delegation from Bureau notably, Nnenna Shuaibu,Uche Usim, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and others led by the Assistant Editor, Romanus Ugwu, added colour to the event. Ugwu, who spoke on behalf of the Bureau, confessed that the bride is a very important figure in the highly respected media company, hence the impressive turnout and support from the entire The Sun Newspaper, Abuja Bureau.

Mother of the bride, Regina Nwobodo, who could not hold her joy as was seen singing and praising God for the good thing He has done, insisted that Ogechi is miracle child and God has been doing miraculous things in her life since she was born.

She thankd God for making the day a reality, and urged the couple to continue in the love that brought them together.

Mother of the groom, Grace Eze, appreciated God for remembering her family and advised the couple to always put God first in whatever they do and be open-minded to one another.

The couple, Mr and Mrs Franklin Nwabueze in one voice appreciated God for making it possible for them to locate the love of their lives and promised to be committed and faithful to each other.

Father of the bride, Abel Nwobodo, appreciated everyone, especially The Sun Newspapers, for finding time to celebrate with his family.