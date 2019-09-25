David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

September 7, 2019 would remain evergreen and indelible in the lives of Chigozie Charles Okoye from Adazi-Ani in Anocha Local Government Area of Anambra State and his heart throb, Chiamaka Cynthia Onwukwe who hails from Aguluezechukwu in Aguata Council Area of the State.

On that fateful day, the Aguluezechukwu community witnessed a stupendous and digital traditional marriage ceremony that turned St Peter’s Catholic Church, venue of the event into a rendezvous of who-is-who in Anambra in particular and other parts of Nigeria generally.

The event tagged Macky ‘19 (Mayor) to describe the traditional wedding between Chiamaka and Chigozie attracted personalities including the traditional ruler of Aguluezechukwu, Igwe F.N. Ebelendu, who was the royal father of the day, Senators Victor Umeh and Ifeanyi Ubah, some members of the House of Representatives of Anambra extraction, Anambra State House of Assembly members, clerics, business moguls, captains of industry and others from all walks of life.

A handful of drones filled the air with their operators busy covering the event, taking video and photographs of guests from the aerial view of the arena.

About four live bands played in turn following the prompting the Masters of Ceremony (MC) that intermittently announced the arrival of dignitaries that kept storming the venue.

Parents of the couple arrived when the stage was set. Chigozie and his committee of friends gorgeously dressed in traditional attires and also Chiamaka with her bridesmaids in beautiful looks were at the background ready to make their first appearance to the scene in accordance with the tradition.

The event proper started when Chiamaka and her bridesmaids came in dance steps that took her round the canopies sheltering all categories of guests; they acknowledged cheers as she danced while a traditional music to match charged her emotion. As this was going on, Chigozie seated with members of his committee of friends was beaming with smiles.

The nitty-gritty and the climax of the event was when Chiamaka was led into the arena again by her bridal train having retired after the first appearance with bridesmaids to change their attires. This time, according to the dictates of the Igbo tradition, she went to her father who gave her a cup of palm wine to go and show the family her suitor who on drinking the wine then becomes her husband after that segment.

The search did not take her a long time to locate the man because she really knew where Chigozie was sitting with his array of friends.

That done, there was an interlude for group photographs which preceded breaking of the cake.

A dancing time was declared for the couple who exhibited breath-taking dancing skills to the admiration of relations, friends and well-wishers. It was naira rain on the celebrants from all corners and those assigned to pick the currency notes were extremely busy to ensure that no note was left unpicked and also very careful to ward off those whose stock in trade was to steal at such ceremonies.

Traditionally, there were blessings from parents of the couple and the royal fathers in attendance. Their blessings centred on fruitfulness of the couple, while also wishing them long life and prosperity.

Father of the groom, who is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Grape Tree International Limited (Bobisco), Chief Cyril Okoye, expressed satisfaction and joy that his son has found his missing rib in the person of Chiamaka. And just to show how immensely elated he was; the couple got a gift of Rolls Royce car for their pleasure.