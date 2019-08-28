Fred Ezeh

The Glory of God came down in full, last week, when local and international women choristers from Christ Holy Church International otherwise known as Nations Builders gathered in Abuja for the second musical concert for 2019.

This time, it was an all female chorale concert that had good representation of choristers from local and international branches of the church, unlike the one held in April that was all musical concert.

Large number of choristers from local churches in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Lagos, Asaba and several others participated in the concert, while choristers from South Africa, Ghana and some other countries where the church has branches were also conspicuously present.

There were good representation of the church leaders at different levels including the General Superintendent of the Church, Dr. Daniel Okoh , and other friends of the church that gathered to support the women for the maiden edition of all female chorale concert.

The concert provided a unique opportunity for the choristers to connect worshippers and other guest to God through different praise and worship songs.

They appeared in different colourful attires that depict their different locations but with one voice and mission to praise God and bring down His Glory.

They used different worship songs, hymns, concerts and other entertainment with Christian contents to pass different messages to large number of women and other guests that came to witness the event.

General Superintendent of the Church, Dr. Daniel Okoh, in his remarks, said the maiden event was an opportunity to reminder that God is always provoked to do mighty things whenever He is praised and worshipped.

He appreciated the organisers for such a great opportunity to bring everyone under a roof to praise, worship and adore the Most High God for all He has done.

Chairperson, organising committee and head of children department, Mrs. Ngozi Okoh, in her welcome remarks, recalled with nostalgia, how the vision for the church music concert was received in 2007 even though there was no direction then.

She said: “At that time, the mainstream choir was not as stable as the leaders of the church would have wished because the understanding was that church music was only for the youths and singles.

“In addition to that, those women that participated actively in the church choir, largely covering two parts, soprano and alto, always retired or drop in participating singing at the point of marriage.

“Another major reason was that people found it difficult to interpret scored music which affected the way they sing.”

She was happy with the turn out and impressive participation of the women choristers, stressing that the concert was another way of encouraging women to participate in church music.

She confessed that the spiritual life of women in the church have improved greatly by reading and singing songs that connect them to God.

She vowed to sustain the momentum as it has helped to improve music related activities both in the church and the personal life of the choristers.