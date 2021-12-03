From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anyone who didn’t have, for whatever reason, any knowledge about Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe would have thought he was among the dignitaries who sat on the high table during his posthumous birthday celebration recently.

The secretariat of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in a varsity named after him, Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State capital, where the event was held, was filled to capacity.

From far and wide, people of different class, faith and creed gathered to celebrate a man who contributed in no small measure to Nigeria’s liberation from the colonial masters on October 1, 1960.

Some of the eminent figures in attendance were the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu; and Senator Uche Ekwunife of Anambra Central Senatorial District.

Others were Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Ortuanya; and Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State represented by his deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe.

Also in the hall were the wife of Dr Azikiwe, Prof. Uche Azikiwe; Chairman of United Nigeria Airline, Dr Obiora Okonkwo; and the immediate past President/CEO of TRANSCORP Plc, Chief Valentine Ozigbo.

Royal fathers in attendance were the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe; Igwe Chris Onyekwuluje of Umunya; Igwe Chukwuemeka Ilouno of Ifite-Dunu; and Oba Adebanjo Alabi from Ekiti State.

In Anambra where the eminent figure hailed from, there are efforts to keep his ideals alive and sustain his posthumous birthday. About 10 years ago, the former National Assembly member for Anambra Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Ben Ndi Obi, instituted the Zik Lecture Series.

According to Obi, it is part of his contributions to immortalize the great Zik of Africa Azikiwe whom he said inspired him into politics.

Obiano, about a year or two ago, declared every November 16 a work free-day in the state. He also asked the Federal Government to make the day a national holiday, considering Zik’s contributions to the building of a modern Nigeria.

The Zik Lecture Series being organized by the Faculty of Social Sciences took off while Prof. Au. Nnonyelu was the dean of the faculty and some of its guest lecturers had come from various African countries.

Some of them included the former President of Ghana, Jerry Rawlings; former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga, and former Nigeria’s Vice President and 2019 Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Others were former Tanzania’s President, Benjamin William Mkapa; Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka; and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, who was also a former Governor of Edo State.

Also in the list were the immediate past President of Sierra Leone, Dr Bai Koroma; former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode; and the Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, who is also the governor of Ekiti State among others.

One after the other, eminent personalities that attended the last lecture took time to pay tribute to the great man of Africa, who had undoubtedly left his footprints in the sands of time.

With the way and manner encomiums were poured on him in that hall, those who might not have heard about him, especially the younger generation, might have thought he was seated in the facility.

This year’s guest lecturer was Fayemi. He spoke on the topic: Nation Building: Between restructuring and autonomy. This last event was the ninth and 10th combined.

The initiator of the lecture series, Obi, explained that the 2020 and 2021 editions were combined because of the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the global economy and events last year.

Obi, who was also Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan on Inter-Party Affairs, said he felt fulfilled each time he looked back at the time he instituted the lecture series.

He said: “I emotionally and courageously instituted an initial N10 million endowment fund which expanded with my additional N2 million yearly for another five years in order to satisfy my conscience that I have played a little part in the all-round emancipation of man for which the great Zik lived.

“Whenever I reflect on this my little gift to humanity, tears of joy and fulfilment roll down my cheeks because, as I have often repeated, I do not count among the richest around, but I feel within the limited space of my scarce resources that I could still do tangible things for the society.”

Describing Zik as “one of the greatest Pan-Africanists of all time,” he further registered his appreciation for the university’s nod for the establishment of a legislative institute in the varsity.

“May I humbly inform you that in order to make this 10th anniversary memorable, the university has approved my humble request for the establishment of Senator Ben Ndi Obi Institute for Legislative Studies in honour of the great Zik of Africa.

“To the glory of God, the architectural drawing is ready and the turning of sod for the N350 million building was done earlier this morning and work shall start at the site shortly,” he explained.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Charles Esimone, in his welcome address, reminded all that the import of the Zik Lecture Series was not to regale in the life and times of Zik whom he described as the doyen of pan-Africanism.

“More importantly, through the theme of these lectures, always relevant to the Nigerian and African experience, to distil and disseminate the values and concepts that underpinned his political philosophy for as we battle with the arduous task of nation-building, we must keep in mind that no nation/country, not even mono-ethnic ones, was created as such by God,” Esimone said.

Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Uche Nwogwugwu, and the chairperson of the Zik Lecture Series’ Committee, Prof. Ifeoma Dunu, in their separate remarks, thanked Obi for his sacrifices to the event.

Fayemi, while speaking on the topic Nation Building: Between Restructuring and Autonomy, commended Zik for his numerous contributions to Nigeria.

Fayemi said: “I am, indeed, humbled that I am standing on the shoulders of giants who have gone before me. Accepting the invitation as this year’s guest lecturer was intimidating but not difficult at all given what the late Dr. Azikiwe has meant to and continues to represent for us in Africa generally and Nigeria in particular.

“Twenty-five years after his transition to eternity on 11 May 1996 at the ripe age of 92, the indelible legacy which he left during over seven decades of active and inimitable service to humanity, Africa and our beloved Nigeria continues to provide us with a source of inspiration and a fountain of wisdom on which to draw, especially in troubled times.

“It is, therefore, appropriate from the outset to salute the memory of this great nationalist, frontline hero of our independence, founding father, statesman, pan-Africanist, community leader, and humanist.

“In his time, Nnamdi Azikiwe scored many firsts that can only be recalled with awe and admiration. He was among the pioneering University-educated Africans who sojourned to the United States in their quest for knowledge and improvement.

“He was also a pioneering sportsman, public intellectual, journalist, newspaper proprietor – with 12 daily titles in his stable at one point in time owner of a pan-Nigeria athletic club and author.

“He served as the first Chief Minister/Premier of the Eastern Region, the first indigenous Governor-General of our country, the first President and head of state after we became a Republic in 1963, and the first Nigerian to be named to the Privy Council of the United Kingdom.

“A truly versatile person who built himself up through hard work, a single-mindedness of purpose, an uncommon audacity, and a commitment to the freedom and unity of the African world even in the face of personal adversity. There are many lessons for all of us in his rich life story.”

