From Magnus Eze, Enugu and Okey Sampson, Umuahia

On November 2, the people of Amangwu Ohafia, in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State woke up with high hopes for the day. Before residents could set out for the day’s business, soldiers from the Ebele Jonathan Barracks of the 14 Brigade of the Nigeria Army, Ohafia, have invaded the community and went into a shooting spree.

Many residents, unaware of what could have caused the incident, ran helter-skelter for dear lives. Some ended up inside the adjoining bushes, while others ran to neighbouring villages where they are now in camps as internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Cause of conflict

A soldier whose named the military gave as Staff Sergeant Bassey Ikunugwan, said to be on leave pass, was alleged to have been abducted along the Okwu-Ebem Ohafia Road in Abia State. There are, however, two conflicting reports on how the soldier got missing. One report had it that the military personnel got missing after visiting his village at Ikwun in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State and was abducted as he was heading to Ebem Motor Park to board a vehicle back to his base. The other report stated that the missing soldier was on his way to an event in Okon Aku, Ohafia when he was abducted. Whichever way, it was in a bid to rescue the missing soldier that the soldiers invaded Amangwu community, said to be about three kilometres from the scene of the alleged incident.

The invading soldiers were said to have gone on a shooting spree, even as the staccato of gun sounds forced the villagers to flee their homes.

Mayhem

With the soldiers’ invasion, hell literally descended on Amangwu Ohafia. Although the Army authorities have given far fewer figures, residents asserted that at the last count, no fewer than 10 persons have been killed, while over 50 houses were razed.

Some of the residents, who fled from the onslaught of the invading soldiers to the adjourning bushes and villages, had yet to return home, as the troops remain in the community. It was gathered that people are not allowed to enter or leave Amangwu as the soldiers continue the search for their missing compatriot. But the executives of the town union were reportedly cleared by the military authorities to hold their meeting in the village by 12.30pm on Friday. It was not clear whether the meeting held as some of the executives who spoke to Saturday Sun said they would not attend as that could be a bait by the army to get them arrested.

Relations mourn the dead

The people of Amangwu are mourning their dead relations who were victims of the military onslaught. Those who spoke with the reporter said it was more painful that the soldiers have not allowed them to retrieve the bodies of those killed. A native of the area, who gave his name as Umah, and who said he was speaking from his hideout inside the bush, alleged that his younger brother was among those killed on a bike on Sunday by the soldiers.

Said he: “My younger brother had two other persons on the bike, and they were going to see his sick wife in an adjoining village. They had used a pathway, but unknown to them, the soldiers had laid an ambush. They shot and killed my younger brother instantly. This incident happened on Sunday, November 6.”

Another villager, Inen Uda disclosed that a young man, who came back from Port Harcourt, Rivers State last week to visit his relations, was also shot dead on Sunday.

“Two youths were shot dead on Sunday,” he told the reporter. “The villagers have all fled into the bush,” he lamented.

If the villagers are mourning the youths killed, they are petrified over the death of a lady they claimed travelled home last week to bury her husband. According to Uda, the lady, who lived in Aba, had buried her husband the previous week and had to stay behind as custom demands to put things in order. But in the wake of the military invasion, the lady allegedly slumped and died.

“Her body has not been taken to the mortuary as nobody could go in to bring it out from their house,” Uda disclosed.

“And talking of picking those who were shot dead, who will pick who when the community is deserted? Contacts have been made for the Red Cross to move in and help. The situation is really bad.”

Displaced persons seek help

Many residents of Amangwu Ohafia who have now become internally displaced persons (IDPs), are seeking financial and material assistance. Leader of the people, Elder Micah Mecha Okoro, who stated this, thanked the Deputy Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Ifeanyi Uchendu for donating items to them.

While praying for peace and normalcy to return to the community to enable residents resume their normal lives, Okoro decried the extent of damage and trauma, which the people have passed through as a result of the military invasion. The lawmaker had in addition to cash donations, promised to carry out a free medical scheme for the IDPs in their camp at Ebem and to liaise with traditional rulers in the area to ensure that peace is restored to the beleaguered community.

Community denies hosting missing soldier

The Okon Aku community, which was said to have been having an event that the said soldier attended before he got missing, has denied having any event or hosting any outsider.

A statement by the President-General of Okon Aku Development Union, Dr Nmecha Umeh reads: “To put it succinctly on record, there was no event held in Okon-Aku on the said Wednesday, November 2, 2022, that attracted visitors in and out of Okon-Aku.

“In fact, our people were deeply engaged in their farmlands when the news of the incidence broke up. No wonder, the Ikun youths, on hearing that one of their men was missing along the Amuma axis, got enraged and went to the various farmlands within the Ikun- Okon borders and Ikun- Amuma borders and chased the farmers away from their farms.

“The brazen and provocative approach of the Ikun youths must be looked into and condemned. Nobody rejoices in a saddened case of a missing person or a kidnap case. But conventional wisdom calls for a proper investigation and intelligence gathering,” he advised.

Residents angry

The people of the area are not happy with what they described as the military invasion of Amangwu and Okon Aku, which they claimed has brought untold hardship to the people.

A leader of Amangwu, who didn’t want his name mentioned, noted: “In March this year, Amangwu was invaded by the same army in Ohafia and about 40 houses were burnt. Those houses have not been rebuilt.

“They claimed their reason for that mayhem was that they’re looking for members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), but I don’t know reason they will give for this one.”

He said the army could not be talking about peace and asking people to return home when they are still poised for war. “If you are coming for peace, you arrest and not be shooting people at the slightest provocation. We don’t have guns, but they do, so, what type of peace are they talking about? They have said they will continue the onslaught until they find their man who is not in our village. We are watching, and the whole world is watching too.”

Residents count losses

Although the community said soldiers have visited the place in the past over the the military visited over alleged IPOB-related activities, but the outcome were not as devastating as the present. A community leader, Uma Okoh said Amangwu has not been this devastated, as businesses in the area have shut down. He cited a poultry farmer in the area, a man named Kalu, who he said left over 1,000 birds and fled the community. He lamented that all the birds have disappeared.

“We have lost over 50 houses so far in the mayhem. About three houses belonging to my family members are all gone,” he bemoaned.

Group reacts

A socio-political group, Abia North Youth Agenda (ANYA) has reacted to the military invasion of Amangwu community.

In a press statement by its National Coordinator, Hon Udoeze Agwu Kalu, the group expressed worry that “inasmuch as the military is doing their best to secure the area, they should be more professional in their conduct because what they are feeding the public is contrary to what the reality on the ground is.

“They have continued to kill Ohafia people who are not in any way connected to the said hoodlums operating from the bush who have been proved to be none Ohafia indigenes.”

Anya wondered why soldiers in search of their lost personnel will occupy Amuma, Amangwu, and Okon-Aku route and community, burning down some houses and intimidating the civilian populace.

“The first line of duty of the soldiers is to protect lives and property of the people, but what we are seeing in Ohafia is different. Our troops are not just taking lives and destroying properties, they are also punishing the people unnecessarily.

“We are calling on human rights bodies, we are begging the Abia State government to protect us, we are pleading with the military authorities to order their boys to operate within the rules of engagement. We have had enough. The military is being economical with the truth. They know they are operating within the communities and burning down houses,” the group lamented.

IPOB denies abducting missing soldier

As the brouhaha rages, the group in the eye of the storm, IPOB has also denied any involvement. The group said there is no camp of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Amangwu Ohafia community.

The group, in a statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, dissociated IPOB from any group operating any camp in Amangwu Ohafia.

“Since ESN was formed and up to now, we have never had any camp at Okigwe and Amangwu Ohafia. Any groups operating from any camp within Okigwe and Amangwu Ohafia axis are not ESN operatives.

“Therefore, let nobody associate IPOB and ESN with the actions and activities of any criminal gangs in any camp at Okigwe and Amangwu Ohafia LGA.

“IPOB leadership knows all the ESN camps and ESN is secure in their various camps and locations within Biafra territories. Those impersonating IPOB and ESN operatives and committing crimes should stop or be ready to pay a heavy price. Those criminal gangs who are kidnapping and snatching cars are our enemies who are frustrating Biafra restoration,” the statement said. IPOB said that its major concern was how to secure the release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu; and ultimately restore peace in the South East.

Our troops on a search-and-rescue operation –Army

Meanwhile the Nigerian Army has said its troops are on search-and-rescue operations in Amangwu. A statement signed by Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director, Army Public Relations, reads in part: “On 2 November 2022, a soldier named Staff Sergeant Bassey Ikunugwan, who was officially on leave pass, was abducted along Road Okwu-Ebem Ohafia in Abia State.

Consequently, on Thursday 3 November 2022, acting on credible intelligence report, troops embarked on a Search and Rescue Operation at Amangu Village/Forest, having confirmed same as an Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) enclave, where the soldier was reportedly held hostage. During the search and rescue operation, contact was made with members of the proscribed armed groups resulting in exchange of fire.

“In continuation of the search and rescue operations, on 4 November 2022, troops deployed at Okon Aku in Abia State came in contact with members of the armed groups, during which troops neutralised one of the criminals and recovered one AK 47 rifle with a magazine loaded with seven rounds of 7.62mm (Special) and one mobile phone.

“In a follow up operation on 5 November 2022, troops raided another enclave of the groups around Amangu Village in Abia State. During the operation, troops neutralised two of the criminals, while some fled with gunshot wounds. Troops recovered two locally fabricated AK 47 rifles, four Pump Action guns, one locally made pistol, one Sniper rifle, six magazines, 13 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) and one Motorcycle.

“Other items recovered from the dissidents are 2 CCTV cameras, one solar panel, flags, one walkie-talkie, 2 mobile phones, two pamphlets of Biafran anthem, one INEC box, 12 face caps, machetes, pairs of combat boots, pairs of rain boot, camouflage uniforms, one transistor radio, two jungle hats, two knee guards, one power bank, one INEC image capturing machine and a PVC. Sadly, during these engagements, one soldier paid the supreme sacrifice.” The Nigerian Army further said it will leave no stone unturned in the search of the abducted soldier. It however assured the general public that all operations would be conducted within the ambit of the law and in line with global best practices, Rules of Engagement and Code of Conducts guiding Nigerian Army operations. The statement advised all law-abiding citizens of Amangwu community to go about their legitimate businesses without panic, insisting that the military is always on ground to protect lives and property.

Imo community deserted after army invasion

Also, days after soldiers and some armed men engaged one another in a gun fight at Izombe, an oil-rich community in Oguta Local Government Council of Imo State on November 7, many residents that fled the community have yet to return. There was pandemonium in the community on November 7, following a heavy exchange of fire between some hoodlums and soldiers from the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze.

Shops and stalls at the community’s market and commercial centre were razed while residents fled the area. The incident happened after soldiers were drafted to the community to address recent disturbances by some hoodlums in the area. It was gathered that some youths in the community had, two days earlier, attacked and allegedly killed a truck driver working with the Dangote, said to be carrying stolen crude oil.

The troops patrolled the community to quell the situation but were reportedly attacked by the hoodlums.

However, spokesman of the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Captain Joseph Akubo, denied that the soldiers invaded the community.

According to him, the youths had attacked the soldiers who were on a normal patrol following increased criminal activities in the area.

“The soldiers were on routine patrol in the area when they came under attack by the youths. Two days ago, a Dangote truck driver was killed and coupled with other criminal activities, which had necessitated increased patrol. So, as the soldiers were on normal exercise, they came under attack,” Akubo said.

He noted that the youth who allegedly attacked their men took cover in the buildings in the neighbourhood.

This may have necessitated an onslaught by the joint-security forces leading to the desertion of the community by the residents, even as at Friday. An indigene of the area, who spoke on telephone, said what happened in the place was akin to a mass exodus. “People were moving in droves; they carried any property they could lay their hands on, like mattresses, on their bicycles, motorcycles, cars or whatever. Some of these vehicles and motorcycles developed faults on the way and were abandoned.

“For you to understand the situation there, Izombe is a semi-urban community, but you might not be able to buy sachet water or bread there now. Anybody left in the community now goes to smaller communities like Awa, Mgbele, to buy things that they will eat. It’s as bad as that,” the source said. It was gathered that children of a certain family that took refuge in a neighbouring community said they would not return to their home again. A community leader, Pastor Chinedu Nnadi, in a telephone chat, described what happened as pathetic even as he claimed that the driver of the truck was not killed but shot in the leg. He wondered why the soldiers came the following day, alongside operatives of Ebubeagu, in full military might to deal with the people after the truck had been removed.

“Ninety per cent of our people deserted the community and ran into the bush while others were harboured by our neighbouring communities. But, as we are talking, they are gradually coming back. They are coming in trickles because they don’t know whether the soldiers will come again.”

Although nobody was killed in the shooting, Nnadi revealed that one person, named Celestine from Aborsi autonomous community, died of shock from the incident. He said the community was a peaceful place, but he regretted that branding every young man there as a terrorist or member of ESN and IPOB had aggravated the security situation.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has also urged those who fled the area to return home, saying he would set up a panel of inquiry to unravel the causes of the crisis and recommend lasting solutions.