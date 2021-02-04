From Ben Dunno, Warri

The new Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ali Muhammed, has cautioned officers and men under his Command to be more professional in handling operational weapons, warning that no case of accidental firearms discharge would go unpunished.

Issuing the warning on Wednesday at the Warri Area Command while addressing men and officers for the first time after assuming office in the state, CP Muhammed noted that the era of accidental discharge of firearms are long gone in the Nigeria Police Force, as policemen ought to have been more professional in handling firearms, particularly in public places.

He disclosed that since the Force had embarked on the training and re-training of men and officers in the professional handling of weapons, he expected that an average policeman would be professional in his dealings with the public.

‘Let me reiterate it here that the Command under my watch would no longer tolerate any case of accidental discharge in the Police Force; any officer found to have committed such an offence would no longer be allowed to go free but face the consequences of his or her action,’ the commissioner stated.

‘The days of accidental discharge have long gone in the Police Force and we expect that by now every officer and men are well trained in the handling of firearms in public places so as to avoid such careless mistakes that have taken the lives of innocent souls in the time past.

‘Any one involved in such reckless act under my Command would have him or herself to blame, as I would ensure that the full weight of the law takes its course on the offender to serve as deterrent to others in the force.

‘The Nigeria Police Force had committed so much to the training of firearm handling in public places and it is my belief that policemen would put the experiences garnered in the training to proper use in dealing with the civil populace even when carrying arms while effecting arrest and during operations.

‘The police force, especially under my Command would no longer condole such careless mistakes, recklessness and excuses that would have taken the life of somebody in the name of accidental discharge. Any officer found guilty of such an offence should be prepared to face the consequences of such action”, CP Ali concluded.