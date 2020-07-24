Uche Usim, Abuja

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Ali on Friday charged officers and men of the Service to live above board in all their dealings because “days of getting promotion on veranda of Customs headquarters are over”.

He also said that any official caught in any misdemeanor will be visited with the crushing weight of the law as no one is untouchable.

Ali gave the admonition in Abuja while decorating the newly promoted Assistant Comptroller-Generals of Customs (ACGs), Comptrollers and other positions.

The Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB) at its 52nd Regular meeting took some disciplinary actions against two senior officers in the rank of Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs (ACG).

ACG Aminu Dahiru was dismissed for serious misconduct while ACG Bashir Abubakar was compulsorily retired for negligence.

The Board also approved the appointment of five Assistant Comptrollers General of Customs (ACGs) and promotion of 2,634 officers.

The CGC, while describing the promotion as a joyful experience, noted that the Customs board has fully established standard operating procedures to determine those to be retained and promoted and those to be weeded out.

He said: “Gone are the days promotion was done on the veranda of Customs or being promoted based on connection or being unduly favoured.

“Now, you must pass exams, be of good character and show commitment to duties. These parameters encourage make officers and men to work hard and once you work hard, the sky is the limit.

“That’s why management has improved ways of doing things. No short cut, no easy way out. There are standard procedures and of course, if you don’t get promoted, blame yourself”, Ali stated.

On deepening discipline, the CGC said there were no sacred cows or sacrificial lambs in Customs.

“Management has taken disciplinary measure that affected management members. It’s to ensure discipline is maintained. No one is above the law. Only character and behavior can remove you or move you forward. No untouchable rank in Customs. No one.

“Only hard ward and abiding by the rules make you untouchable

We still have few bad elements among us and making the public point fingers of disapproval at us.

They are undermining us. If you cover up an officer and he grows, it gets to a point where he becomes a major problem.

“Days of keeping favourite officers are over. Everyone must be treated equally. I do not have special officers, so no one in management should have.

“Some of are derailing far away from track. Anyone caught will be severely dealt with. You must limit you expenditure within your earnings. Be contempted”, he added.

Ali condoled parents, families and friends of Customs officers and men who lost their lives in the course of discharging their duties.

On the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on its revenue target, Ali said his officers and men will work hard within the confines of safety to generate needed revenue for the government.

Responding on behalf of those promoted, ACG Mohammed Boyi in charge Training and Coordination thanked the Customs management for the elevation.

He described the event as a morale booster, urging the the entire Customs workforce to work hard to realize the mission and vision of the Service.

“We went to NIPSS, Jos and showcased our reforms and achievements and it was impressive.

“A lot is expected from us. We should not derail. What legacy will we leave behind if we derail? We should introduce more innovation and surpass our current records”, he said.

