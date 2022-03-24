By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, said the era of rickety vehicles and popular commercial buses known as ‘danfo’ would soon be over in the state.

The governor stated this at the official launch of 1, 000 brand new vehicles for the taxi scheme known as ‘Lagride’ in Ikeja.

He said the state was moving gradually from the era of rickety vehicles used for commercial transportation to safe modern vehicles.

He said the new taxi scheme would create jobs, accelerate socio-economic growth and further put the state on the global map as the ‘Centre of Excellence’ and modern megacity in Nigeria committed to sustainable development.

The Lagos governor said the taxi scheme would ensure seamless transportation system for the teeming commuting populace in the state.

“The scheme is in fulfilment of our desire to give residents better transportation choices in line with multimodal transport systems which key to our THEMES Agenda. The modern ride service is one of the state government’s socio-economic intervention programmes, which will be professionally managed in line with global best practices,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor called on private organisations and individuals to join hands with his government to increase the number of vehicles for the scheme.

He said all drivers to be engage for the scheme would be given android phones loaded with various apps to facilitate effective operation.

He said the vehicles were specifically designed with facilities to ensure safety, comfort and pleasure of riders.