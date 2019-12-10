Budding Afro fusion singer, Dimplez born Esiri Steve and the Koko Master, Oladapo Oyebanjo popularly known as D’Banj have delivered a superlative motion picture of the song ‘Dangote’ by Dimplez, featuring the Koko Master. Both D’Banj and Dimplez in the video have only one woman in the centre of their universe and it is none other than BBNaija reality star, Nina Ivy.

The video, which has been released on all notable platforms also features veteran actor, Charles Inojie, Josh2funny, Teewavescuts, Florence Mary, and others. The music was produced by Boombeatz Musiq and mixed and mastered by Indomix. The video was directed by Unlimited LA.

The song ‘Dangote’ was actually produced in 2018 and D’Banj jumped on it when he heard the sound. According to Dimplez, Banga Lee wasn’t all too comfortable with the title of the song ‘Dangote’ as other artistes have songs with same title but the quality and the sound was much too irresistible to the ‘Igwe’ hit maker.

“ I recorded my own Dangote August 2018 and things were kind of slow then and we couln’t put the song out on time. D’banj actually heard it like 6 months late, as a matter of fact we had a hard time shooting the video because D’banj was a bit scared because of the title since there was an artist that has done Dangote, but my own Dangote was recorded in August and it wasn’t influenced by anybody,” said Dimplez.

Dimplez recorded his first major single in 2010 but his first video was the song ‘You’ shot in 2017, followed by ‘Dangote’ featuring D’Banj in 2019. He had shot some underground videos though with many other singles to his credit. He was born in Sapele, Delta State and attended Delta State Polytechnic where he has a Diploma degree to his name.

“One word, Legend, D’banj is a vibe, he lights up the whole place, he is a brand, too much energy, a great entertainer. It was fun working with him,” he said of the Koko Master.