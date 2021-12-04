By Christian Agadibe

As listeners gear up for the release of her highly anticipated first studio album entitled The Journey, inspirational writer and soulful singer, Engr. Dr. Amb. Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo popularly known as FunmiAyinke, has announced the celebrated Nigerian music stars to grace the album launch.

Legendary music act, D’banj, Teni Teni Entertainer, Jaywon, among several others have been confirmed to perform at the album launch scheduled to hold in Lagos on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

The Journey album features well written and powerful compositions that is a strong source of motivation and inspiration to listeners, provides needed zest to those in moment of darkness and hope for the down casted. All the 15 songs were carefully composed and written with the hope that they heal the mind, body, and soul of everyone that listens.

The 15-track album features talented and multiple award-winning act Tunde TDot of Styl Plus fame, popular comic act cum singer, Klint D Drunk, Magnito and legendary singer, Chief Ebenezer Obey whose career has lasted multiple generations.

Commenting on her forthcoming album release, the multi-talented FunmiAyinke who also doubles as the founder of FunmiAyinke Records and FunmiAyinke Humanity Foundation (FHF) said the body of work was inspired by her desire to pass a strong message of hope and motivation to her listeners.

“I decided on the album after taking a deep reflection on how I can impact the larger society asides what I do at the FunmiAyinke Humanity Foundation (FHF). Then the inspiration to sing hit me. It was at the time that I decided to write the songs before hitting the studios to pour out my soul on the songs. The album is a mix of inspirational and soulful soft music that was well produced and mastered to delight my listeners,” she said.

On her choice of features on the album, FunmiAyinke said; “I grew up listening to Chief Ebenezer Obey whose career has lasted multiple decades. It was a dream come through having him on a record that I intend to use to inspire a wider audience. I also featured established characters such as vereran gospel singer Funmi Aragbaye, TDot, Magnito and Klint D Drunk on the album.”

FunmiAyinke started doing music in early 2020 having established herself as a respected motivational speaker, writer, and public figure who is compassionate about the lives of others backed by an unquenchable desire to use her gift for humanity.

Her lifelong quest is to effect positive changes in her environment, especially on the aspect of National Development and Reformation of lives, most especially among the Nigerian Youths.

