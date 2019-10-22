Damian Okoroafor, a long standing manager and now business partner of popular Nigerian artiste, DBanj buries his mother, Ezinne Okoroafor in Grand style.

Damian took to his Instagram handle @donmessini on Tuesday to appreciate his family and friends, who graced the occasion or sent messages of condolence.

@We want to say a big thank you to all our family, friends and well wishers for making out time to be with us during my mum’s funeral. @may the good Lord replenish your pockets and reach you all at the points of your needs.

The burial for the Late Mrs Okoroafor, who died at the age of 70, was held in Ikenanzizi,Obowo Local Government Area, Imo State. (NAN)

