Molly Kilete, Abuja

The police force headquarters in Abuja has given reasons as to why it discontinued with investigations into the alleged case of rape against popular musician Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo by Miss Seyitan Temidayo Babatayo.

It said investigations conducted by detectives assigned with the matter yielded no positive result.

According to the police, the detectives who worked round the clock, visited the hotel in Lagos, where the alleged offense was committed but got nothing incriminating against the musician.

Force public relations officer, Frank Mba, made this known in an interview with Daily Sun in Abuja.

Mba, also said that the police discontinued with the matter following a letter by counsel to victim withdrawing the matter on a personal ground.

Mba, said “yes indeed the police has discontinued all actions and investigations touching on the alleged case of rape against Dbanj.

“And the decision of the police to discontinue with the investigations are based on two key reasons. firstly is the fact that having carried out extensive investigation into the matter including visiting the hotel where the offense allegedly took place in Lagos, detectives have not been able to establish any corroborative evidence in support of the allegations.

“Secondly the decission of the complainant through her lawyers to withdraw the petition also simply means that the police cannot proceed with the matter, hence the need to discontinue with the matter”. Mba said.

Seyitan’s lawyers had written to the Force Criminal Investigation Department(FCID), in Abuja of their intention to discontinue with the investigation.

The letter dated July, 17, obtained by Daily Sun, in Abuja, reads “We Continue to act as counsel/solicitors to Miss Seyitan Temidayo Babatayo hereinafter refereed to as our client on whose behest we write in respect of the above subject matter

By a petition addressed to your Nobel office dated 5 June 2020, with the heading “petition against oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo aka Debanj for Rape, indecent sexual assault, attempted assault and threat to life against Seyitan.

“We had presented our client in the petition to the police.

The said petition was thereafter directed to the DIG, FCID for proper action and investigations.

It is in regards to the said petition that we write to notify your office of our clients intention to withdraw same and discontinue any action in that regards.

We hereby officially notify you of our clients intention to withdraw and discontinue her petition against Mr Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo for personal reasons

Our client further humbly applies that investigations and all other actions that is currently being carried out by the police with respect to the petition be stayed. All inconvenienced this might have caused the Nigerian police or its office is regretted.

Kindly accept the assurances of our clients best regards.

Yours faithfully Olamide A. Omileye esq partners/counsel.