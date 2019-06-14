These are happy times for Beauty Peters Ekwuelechi aka D’Bash, a member of Da Beat, the musical band that won Star Quest talent hunt in 2011.

Recently at the poolside of Rembrandt Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, D’Bash celebrated the maiden birthday of her set of twins, Winner and Wonder Peters, in grand style.

The vividly excited D’Bash says: “I am so grateful to God for sustaining my marriage throughout the one year of nursing my twins, because a lot of celebrity and non-celebrity marriages have crashed due to postpartum fatigue and depression. But here we are and my boys are growing in good health. I will advise that men should support their wives after giving birth, to maintain a peaceful and happy home.”