By Bimbola Oyesola

The Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) is partnering with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to train the leadership of the union and its affiliate unions across the country in information and communication technology (ICT).

During a courtesy visit to the NLC, head of DBI, Mohammed Ajiya, commended the NLC for its efforts at improving the working condition of Nigerian workers and also ensuring that they are trained to fit into the emerging world of work driven by ICT.

Specifically, Ajiya applauded the leadership qualities of the NLC president, Wabba, for placing Nigeria’s name on the global stage due to his emergence as the president of International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), representing 200 million workers across the world, with 332 national affiliates.

The DBI president, who was represented by the head, business development and client services, DBI, Mrs. Ngozi Nwoche, informed the NLC leadership that the DBI was established in 2004 by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and charged with “building human capacity in the ICT/Telecommunications sector,” after exponential growth within the sector created a shortage of suitably qualified and trained human resources.

On the capacity of DBI, he pointed out that the institute had capacity to train professionals and people from all sectors of the economy and at all cadres and levels, adding that DBI has operational centres in Abuja, with campuses in Lagos and Kano, with two campuses under development in Enugu and Asaba.

She said: “In addition to DBI’s mandate to build capacity within the ICT sector, the institute is also charged with building ICT capacity and digital literacy within all sectors in the nation. Today, DBI is the foremost government-affiliated training and human capacity development organization in ICT in Nigeria, training more than 14,000 participants every year.

“During the eighth regular meeting of the National Council on Communication and Digital Economy, held in Owerri from November 27, to December 2, 2020, the council approved that Digital Bridge Institute should be the de facto ICT training institute for all ministries, departments and agencies.

“Digital Bridge Institute offers IC3 Digital Literacy Certification, is fully accredited by the Centre for Management Development and is a leading ICDL accredited training and testing centre in Nigeria.”

In his response, Wabba commended the DBI leadership, led by Prof. Ajiya, first for the visit to NLC, and his foresight in believing that the NLC and the Nigerian workers are very relevant in national development and growth.

The NLC president stated that access to ICT in Nigeria was still limited as people are not fully aware of the need to acquire the required skills for the fast emerging world of work. He added that there were a lot of job opportunities but, unfortunately, the required skills were not there for the majority of Nigerians.

According to Wabba, there is the need for the digitalization of the entire economy, but the skill required to achieve this is presently limited.

He, therefore, charged the DBI to engaged in wide publicity to ensure that Nigerians, especially those in the private sector of the economy key into their training.

He pointed out that he brought Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), for a training at DBI when he was the union’s National President some years ago, adding, “that was the first time I see such facilities you have in DBI, and such level of human resources at your institute.”

The NLC President said a committee comprising the experts from the DBI and the NLC would be set up immediately to design the best training modules for the leadership of the congress and also the affiliate unions.

The NLC Acting General Secretary, Ismail Bello, said it is heartwarming that DBI is present in the six geo-political zones.

“Two years ago, we set up an in-house Future of Work Group in that area and we have been brainstorming, if not for the set back we have with COVID. The Congress president has been keen in empowering our affiliates and ensuring that we embrace the digital platform in our training, in our meetings, and to be ICT driven,” he said.

