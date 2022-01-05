In recognition of its good service delivery, Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) Plc, has been awarded a level 5 rating, the highest possible rating in the Sustainability Standards Certification Initiative (SSCI) Project.

The SSCI has become the reference programme for institutions that intend to take issues of sustainability initiatives seriously. Since aligning with the provisions of the SSCI, DBN has been able to drive a deeper understanding of its already established mandate of serving society, providing financial viability, and environmental sustainability within its operations. As part of DBN’s commitment to sustainability, the Bank recently celebrated World Environmental Day, where it undertook the commitment of restoring green spaces on school grounds in select schools in Abuja and Lagos. The bank also set up a financial endowment fund to “Green Clubs’’ in these schools. The bank also announced its partnership with MOE +Art Architecture, a local sustainability-enabled design and architecture firm focused on creating sustainable practices and methodologies, to research, test, and archive local indigenous sustainable materials from four geographical locations in Nigeria.

Upon being awarded the SSCI completion certificate, DBN has been inducted into the local and global European Organization for Sustainable Development (EOSD) family, which houses banks across Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America, which are already a member-institutions of the initiative.