From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Development Bank of Nigeria Plc (DBN), Nigeria’s primary wholesale development finance institution says it has so far disbursed N482 billion to Micro, Small, and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria since its inception in 2014.

The bank, which made the disclosure in its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Abuja on Tuesday, said 65% of the beneficiaries of the disbursed funds were women and youth-owned businesses.

While presenting the summary of the financial statement for the year ended 31 December 2021, to the shareholders, the DBN Managing Director Mr. Tony Okpanachi informed stakeholders that the fundamentals of the Bank’s financials were robust. Total Gross Earnings closed at N38.18 billion, Profit Before Tax (PBT) at N22.76 billion representing an increase of 25 percent from the previous year. Total Assets also increased by 1.4% from N492.3 billion in 2020 to N499.2 billion in 2021.

Okpanachi attributed the Bank’s financial performance to “its robust corporate governance framework, business model as well as its top-notch enterprise risk management coupled with a highly committed Board of Directors, Management and Staff. This is something that I am very proud of”

According to him, “We continued to focus and deliver on our mandate of providing access to finance through our PFIs to Nigeria’s most critical, but underserved Micro, Small, and Medium Scale Enterprises building their capacity and that of the PFIs in addition to the provision of partial credit guarantee to encourage lending to this very important sub-sector of the economy”.

“Our cumulative disbursement of N482 billion, especially to women-owned or managed businesses; is something that we are particularly delighted about from the perspective of women empowerment and poverty alleviation,” he emphasized.

Okpanachi expressed his gratitude to the Bank’s shareholders, development partners, PFIs, Board of Directors, and employees for their continued support with a promise to continue to remain focused on the Bank’s mandate as well as sustain efforts toward achieving sustainable financing and capacity building for the MSMEs.

Kabir Okunlola, a Partner with KPMG Professional Services, the external auditors of the Bank said that the summary of the financial statement of the bank complied with the relevant statutory requirements.

“In our opinion, the accompanying summary financial information is consistent, in all material respects, with the audited financial statements, and also in compliance with the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, as well as the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020,” he said.