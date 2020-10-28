The Development Bank of Nigeria Plc (DBN) on Tuesday announced the successful hosting of an empowerment workshop for 125 entrepreneurs in Abuja and Lagos.

The event is in furtherance of its mandate of building the capacity of the Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises and equipping them with the required skills needed to improve their competence in developing and defending a viable business plan, improve their capacity to access funding, as well as imbibe in them the discipline required for efficient utilisation of their funds.

The capacity training programme which held first in 2019 had 100 participants drawn from the 6 geographical zones of the country who converged in Abuja and Lagos for the training. This year, the number was increased to 125 participants to accommodate more participants with the focus on impacting Nigerian MSMEs with the resilience needed for survival and sustenance especially, in the wake of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

The small business owners were lectured on digital marketing strategies and basic promotional tools by business experts with lectures on accessing business opportunities and improving selling skills as well as presentation skills and development of a business plan. To help these small business owners with book-keeping which is crucial to accessing loans, DBN partnered with financial experts who lectured participants with explanatory videos on Entrepreneurial finance and accounting; how to develop financial records; financial analysis, and how to prepare a balance sheet of their business activities.