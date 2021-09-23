As part of its mandate in bridging the gaps in financing businesses and infrastructure in Nigeria, the Development Bank of Nigeria Plc (DBN) is achieving yet another milestone through a collaborative initiative with MOE+Art Architecture and ADD.apt on the projection of Material Lab programmes in Nigeria.

The project, which was launched yesterday in Lagos, is an advocacy initiative on sustainability, especially those concerning waste management and reduction. This will essentially focus on how to investigate and develop local and sustainable materials for the Nigerian design and construction industry.

Additionally, the project will showcase innovative, sustainable indigenous Nigerian materials as an opportunity for development in the design and building industry. It will also create a platform for collaboration between communities and stakeholders, create a uniquely intrinsic experience that encourages knowledge-sharing, information, content development that lends itself to research and evolving issues on sustainability in Nigeria and beyond.

The hope is that the workshop will create awareness for the public to build a following for future exhibitions, educate participants on current problems that have informed the project as well as enlighten participants on the potential of sustainable material exploration.

Speaking on the partnership, the managing director of the DBN Plc, Tony Okpanachi, said: “DBN is focused on stimulating sustainable economic growth, therefore, we will continue to partner with like minds to explore and proffer solutions to challenges that aligns with our three pronged mandate of providing access to finance for the underserved micro, small and medium-scale Enterprises in Nigeria, provide partial credit guarantee and deploy capacity building initiatives for both the PFIs and MSMEs.

We are particularly excited about the research work being carried out by our partners MOE+ Art Architecture and ADD.apt and thus, call on all Nigerians to take advantage of this opportunity to stimulate innovation in the construction industry”.

MOE+ Art Architecture is an Architecture and Design practice with over 20 years of experience in strategic, innovative design and value-driven implementation and delivery with a strong affiliation with art and the ever-expanding new African creative sector. Whilst ADD.apt’s, has its focus on architecture, design and data solutions and provides a bridge between architecture and environmentalism that aims to initiate and activate cultural change in living systems.

The Development Bank of Nigeria Plc is a wholesale development finance institution, established by the Federal Government of Nigeria in collaboration with global development partners (The World Bank, AfDB, KfW, AFD, and EIB) to address the major financing challenges facing Micro, Small, and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria.

