From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Da’awah Coordination Council of Nigeria (DCCN) has in the face of the growing religious controversy called on governments both at the state and federal level to set up a ministry for religious affairs and to set qualifications for preachers in the country.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the 3rd national summit on peaceful coexistence and nation building organized by DCCN in Gombe.

The summit which was declared open by Gombe state governor, Muhammad Inuwa and attended by the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar as well as 50 other Muslims and Christian organisations across Nigeria was described as a forum to chat the way forward in achieving stability and the development of the country.

While urging the government at admit the true condition of thing in the country, the council called on the governments to recognise and redress the “deteriorating condition of the citizens with regards to insecurity, rising inflation rate, food supply and the general condition of living”.

The group also emphasising the need to have a peaceful Nation, “the summit calls on all tiers of government and all stakeholders to provide a conducive atmosphere for peaceful coexistence, social cohesion and national development”.

The summit also called on the federal government to collaborate with Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) and DCCN to sensitise the youths and educated preachers to achieve peaceful coexistence.

“The summit also urges the governments to re-empower the traditional rulers to make them more functional at their respective leadership level to help in sanitising and curbing the security menace, such as herders and farmers crisis and other social vices in their domains.

The summit calls on NIREC and Traditional Leaders to further strengthen mutual respect and understanding among Nigerians to strengthen peaceful coexistence and end insecurity in Nigeria,” the council stated in the communique.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.