By Rita Okoye

For Yetunde Iyadunni Kehinde, CEO, DCK Fashions, a seed she planted many years ago while in University of Ado Ekiti (now Ekiti State University), has grown to become a mighty oak.

The concept of DCK Fashions all started when the Student Union government in the university organised a fashion show and Kehinde took part in it. Her participation had exposed her further to the fashion world and precipitated her desire to build a reputable fashion brand.

Having her mind fully focused on going professional, Yetunde Kehinde decided to hone her skills, and this she did between 2013 and 2016. And by 2017, DCK Fashions has taken a full flight.

Describing DCK Fashions as a brand focused on making people look beautiful, confident and comfortable in what they wear, Kehinde said many factors inspire her collection. “We have different collections depending on what makes you comfortable. We have Enchant, Ebun, Owambe, Snow Drop, Vakker, Golden, La Belle, Delight, Crystal, Blue Skies and lots more. Our wears are always inspired by the event the collection is made for, the environment and colour of material. We make our apparels with ankara, silk, aso oke, duchess and wedding materials,” she stated.

The DCK Fashion boss, however, emphasized that her designs are a masterpiece for every woman, especially plus size women. “With my collection, I want to make people feel comfortable and at the same time stylish and happy, especially the plus size women. Some of them feel uncomfortable wearing some certain designs because of their size. My designs are here to give them a perfect body shape, and to make them more comfortable and happy.”

With her different styles and attires, Yetunde Kehinde, who also makes local craft like beads, and tie and dye, has taken part in various fashion shows across Nigeria, but her ambition is to be known globally.

“Whatever your style, find everything you need to update your wardrobe at DCK Fashions. Be inspired by a bold new look, dare to follow the latest fashion trends or keep it classic with a few timeless staples.”