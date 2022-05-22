Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne has been voted the 2021-22 Premier League player of the season, while team-mate Phil Foden was named best young player.

Belgium midfielder De Bruyne has scored 15 goals and registered seven assists, with City top of the league before the final day of the campaign on Sunday.

“To win this award for a second time is an achievement that I am really proud of,” he said. Foden, 21, is the first player to win this prize in successive seasons.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

De Bruyne, 30, was chosen after the votes from the public on the Premier League website were combined with those of the 20 Premier League club captains and a panel of football experts.