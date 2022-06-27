By Moses Akaigwe

As part of its efforts to provide solutions to the flooding problem along Oba Ogunji Road, Ogba, the Lagos State government has announced traffic diversion to enable the installation of a precast concrete culvert across Metal Box Road.

The diversion is scheduled to commence on June 28, and end on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Giving details of the plan, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, stated that the diversion was necessary to provide lasting solutions to the flooding issues on some roads in the metropolis.

Oladeinde advised motorists in the affected area to make use of Acme Road, Wempco, Akilo and Ijaiye roads, to connect their desired destinations.

He stated that it was only Metal Box Road that would be barricaded from traffic, assuring residents that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority would be on hand to manage the flow of traffic and minimise inconveniences.

He also called for more understanding as weather conditions had necessitated such exercise.