It was a day of academic accomplishments for pupils of De Joyland Schools, Iwaya, Lagos, as they marked their 9th graduation ceremony. The event, which Mrs. Dideola Adekogbe as guest speaker, was also graced by the school’s alumni, parents and well-wishers.

Aside from having an exciting time, the audience was thrilled with lots of educating presentations, music performances and choreographic displays by the nursery and primary school pupils.

Proprietress, Mrs Abimbola Osagie, expressed gratitude and appealed to parents to ensure that the pupils are engaged with extramural activities and skills acquisition during the summer holiday: “We thank God for where we are today. The school started in the year 2010 with only two pupils. Gladly, today, we have over 200 pupils. This is the ninth year since its existence.” We are grateful to the parents for their support and encouragements. Our children are practically doing well, and doing exploits. We are very passionate about laying a firm foundation and making positive impacts in the lives of the Nigerian child because that is the beginning of the dream. Our pupils are doing excellently well in the science and technology space.

“We appeal to parents to support us on this cause of academic pursuit. They should not be allowed to play all through the holiday.”

Mrs Success Babalola, a parent expressed satisfaction at the high standard of the school. She said her son was not doing well academically when he was admitted, but with the help of the teachers, he turned out the best graduating pupil.

A graduating pupil disclosed; “I feel happy for being the best graduating pupil, and moving on to another phase of learning. But I feel sad because I will miss my teachers and friends. My primary life has been a great starting point to life and I will always value it. I want to encourage my friends whom I left behind to continue to learn because learning never ends.”

The guest speaker, Mrs Dideola Adekogbe, said: “I’m very proud of the school. I can see the proprietress is working hard to ensure the pupils are imbibed with quality learning skills and to satisfy the parents. I encourage the management never to relent, but keep up the good work.

