De Norsemen Klub international, cross river state chapter has described the killing of worshippers on Sunday at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo Kingdom, in Ondo State, as heinous.

Dr, Emmanuel Eniang, Governor in Council, Cross River State Chapter of De Norsemen Kclub International in a statement made available to journalist in calabar, said the mass murder of worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, is an act of unspeakable cruelty.

“I grieve with the families whose loved ones were murdered or wounded in the course of devotion and service to God. May the comfort that emanates from God be theirs and ours in this season of national mourning.

“This horrific tragedy is an assault on the Nigerian State, a desecration of the Nigerian constitution and an affront on our collective freedoms as citizens, including the freedom to assemble and the freedom to worship God. I call on the security agencies to waste no time in fishing out every perpetrator and accomplice in the conception, planning, financing and execution of this evil and to ensure that they are brought to justice speedily in line with the relevant laws preventing and prohibiting terrorism in Nigeria.

Dr Emmanuel, however, condoled with the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, over the incident. He urged the governor not to relent in his efforts to secure the state, saying Ondo state would not succumb to the will of criminals that are ready to truncate the peace of the state.

