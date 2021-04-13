By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

As part of efforts to make learning achieve the intended purpose of reinforcing classroom experience, promoting teamwork, and providing the opportunity for pupils to explore a new environment, students and teachers of De Ohms International College, Egan, Igando, Lagos, recently visited The Sun Publishing Limited’s corporate head office in Kirikiri, Apapa, Lagos.

The 20 selected senior students, who came on the excursion to learn about newspaper production and publication, were led by two of their schoolteachers, Mr. Chukwuemeka Osanekwu, the school’s Biology and Fishery teacher, and Mrs. Zita Abanobi, the senior English and Literature teacher.

During the visit, the team was conducted around the facilities on a guided tour of the company. But before then they were given a brief history of The Sun and the opportunity to participate in a few hands-on learning activities.

At the printing press, the team was excited as they viewed the big printing machines and the newspaper process. They were also lectured on the various processes and operations involved in newsgathering with practical examples. During the trip, the team posed for photographs to commemorate the memorable event.

Mrs. Abanobi said the excursion was meant to enhance the knowledge of the students beyond the four walls of the classroom, and noted that with what they had learned, the visit achieved its purpose. She expressed gratitude to Mrs. Mojisola Olayode, the proprietress of the college, for approving the trip.

She said: “Memories of educational trips like these are among the most prominent of the students’ formative years. I am sure that our students will return from this excursion changed and excited about what the future holds for them. I am glad that they got to explore the world outside their local environment by visiting a prominent company in Nigeria like The Sun Publishing Limited.”

She expressed her hope that the trip would mark the beginning of many more educational trips for the students to broaden their minds.