The death has been announced of Deacon Lawrence Olufemi Oyatokun, beloved father and grandfather, aged 70.

Deacon Oyatokun died peacefully at home, in Morogbo, Lagos State. A devout Christian and community leader, Deacon Oyatokun was also known for his philanthropy and wise counsel to all and sundry in the community and beyond.

A statement issued by the Oyatokun family and signed by Mr. Olumide Oyatokun, indicated that the service of songs would hold at CAC Wonderland District, 89, Oloto Ring Road, beside Oloto Central Palace, Oto Awori, Ile Oba Bus Stop, Badagry Expressway, Lagos, on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Burial service at the same church holds on Friday, June 28, 2019.

His body would be laid to rest at his home in Morogbo, Oto Awori, Agbara, Lagos State, on Friday June 28, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Olajunmoke Oyatokun, Mrs. Oluwafisayo Taiwo, Mr. Olumide Oyatokun, Miss. Abiola Oyatokun and relations.