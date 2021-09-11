From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Pandemonium broke out at the premises of Edo State Specialist Hospita in Benin City on Thursday as the remains of a 27-year-old pregnant woman, identified as Faith Aigbe, was found locked in an SUV belonging to the Enogie (Duke) of Uroho, Iguodala Ogieriakhi.

The corpse was alleged to have been brought by the Enogie who allegedly abandoned it, and fled the scene when he discovered that the woman was dead. The scene drew a crowd at the health facility, forcing sympathizers to break the windshield of the car to behold the dead pregnant woman.

The Enogie who reported himself to the police said the woman died while trying to procure abortion for an eight-month pregnancy. “Faith was a woman l proposed to marry. She lived with me in my palace,” he said. “But I have been having an issue with some of her family members who do not want me to marry her. Faith was eight-month pregnant for me, but some of her family members who do not want me to marry her encouraged her to commit abortion.”

Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Bello Kantongs, could not respond to calls and messages sent to his phone as at press time yesterday.

