A dead foetus was on Thursday found at a dumpsite on Narayi Road in Ungwan Sunday, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.The dead male foetus was found to have been abandoned in the rubble at the dumpsite.

In addition, a mat, placenta, umblical cord, surgical gloves, and scissors found at the site suggested that the foetus was borne at the dumpsite.

An eye witness, who gave his name simply as Kingsley, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the foetus was found by a scavenger who had gone to the dumpsite in search of metals and other waste materials.

He said the abandon foetus was still alive when the scavenger discovered it.

According to him, the scavenger went home to alert his mother and before the mother and other residents could arrive at the dumpsite the foetus, had died.

Another eye witness told NAN on condition of anonymity that Thursday’s episode was not the first time an abandoned foetus was found at the same dumpsite.

The source recalled that in December 2018, an abandoned foetus was found at the same dumpsite.

He added that by the time residents of the area got to know about the event, a pig had eaten up half the body of the foetus.

Confirming the incident, Inspector Barnabas Sunday of Sabon Tasha Police Division, said that given the prevailing emergency situation in the state and the country at large, the foetus and placenta had to be buried immediately at the same dumpsite. (NAN)