Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

About 10 persons reportedly died in a ghastly motor accident at Eripa, a town in Boluwaduro Local Government Area of Osun State at the weekend.

Daily Sun gathers that the tragedy which occurred along Eripa-Otanayegbaju Road on Saturday involved Christian pilgrims who were returning from an annual pilgrimage at Oke Maria in Otanayegbaju Town as well as other passengers.

The pilgrimage was held between Saturday and Sunday when thousands of worshippers from different denominations had gathered to embark on prayers ministrations on the Oke Maria Mountain.

An eye witness who preferred anonymity said that the driver of the bus the victims were travelling in had lost control of the vehicle, ramming it into a fence at the other side of the Iree/Eripa/Otan-Ayegbaju/Ila Expressway, causing the vehicle to fall into a ditch.

The bus reportedly belonged to SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Lagere, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The incident reportedly threw the residents of Eripa and Otanayegbaju towns into mourning as scores of people rushed to the scene of the accident to sympathise with the victims.

Officials of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC) were said to have arrived at the scene and evacuated the victims from the bus with the help of the residents of the community.

The survivors, we gathered, have been taken to a hospital in the state.